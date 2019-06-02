Dressing up Delhi

Sharmi Adhikary By

Prospective brides often come and tell us to make them look like Beyonce. Glamorous and out-of-the-world. Nowadays, young girls have a definite look in their mind. They are well-travelled and extremely aware. They know exactly what they want,” says Falguni Peacock, sitting at her newly opened flagship store at Ambavatta One in Mehrauli, Delhi. Understandably, the couturier, with her husband Shane, famed for dressing up national and international celebrities, have created a space where brides can walk in and feel like they are trying out the most luxurious outfits in an opulent surrounding. “We want them to feel like princesses in an atelier in Paris,” quips Falguni.

Along with their breathtaking couture, the expansive and extravagant store, designed by interior designer Seetu Kohli, will also house their summer bridal collection titled Au Revoir Phool Mahal, as well as capsule collections of their menswear and summer resort 2019.

This sprawling space reflects the elegance and glamour of the label, in an atmosphere that merges with the soul and spirit of the collection. “We wanted to be in a fashion hub where there are already commendable names around. And, we wanted something huge to create the entire mood for our dramatic clothes. We like to exhibit our creations in a way that showcases their surreal character. Like the current bridal collection is a take on the ancient architecture of India, even as it plays with the soft summer pastel hues inspired by French couture. Brides should be able to walk around with the large trains behind them to see how it actually feels. For that you need space,” says the duo.

The sublime colour palette of the store in ivory and gold gives it a timeless yet contemporary and modern aesthetic. The couture clothing is rimmed inside gilded cage-like panels, giving the area an even more exotic feel. The seating area consists of powder pink and blue upholstered couches that effortlessly offset the gold and ivory colour story across the store. The space has been intelligently allocated, highlighting a few pieces de résistance by giving them centrestage. Lavish chandeliers, lush green palms and the exaggerated crescent moon add to the eclectic nuance. Packing the style and élan of an international store, it seeks to elevate the luxury shopping experience for the consumer.

Known for doing things differently, the Peacocks have also introduced an interactive shopping experience on their online magazine website where those browsing through can choose a certain apparel (both for men and women) and the celebrity on cover will wear it and show it to them. “This enhances the whole experience of seeing how certain combinations look when donned together. We have done it with Kaartik Aaryan and are doing it with other celebs also,” says Shane. This first-ever shoppable video in Asia is a new and elevated dimension which not only helps the consumer take a better look at the product worn by a celebrity, but it also allows them to participate in creating a look for their favourite celebrity.

Tapping into the national capital’s mindset where people like to dress up flamboyantly unlike Mumbai, where the sartorial choices are more relaxed and easy, the duo has brought together a collection that derives inspiration from the culturally rich Phool Mahal division of the great Bundi Mahal in Rajasthan. It consists of their signature melange between high-octane modern glamour and the traditional flavour and grandeur of the palace. The peacock, tiger and the elephant have been morphed into floral motifs infused with bold stripes cutting through the foliage print, which makes for an unconventional take on opulence, as opposed to the dainty floral embroideries.

“The colour palette moves from neutral shades like dove grey, mauve, blush, mystic blue, pale peach, sage green and ivory to brighter hues like teaberry pink and oxblood. The silhouettes are a perfect mix of structured, exaggerated blouses teamed with dainty and flowing lehengas,” says the duo, known for dressing up stars such as Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga apart from some popular Bollywood names. With a prominent presence in New York, Los Angeles and Mumbai (and stores planned in Hyderabad and Kolkata), the Delhi gig is yet another feather on their couture cap.