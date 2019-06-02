Home Lifestyle Fashion

Italian job

Italian denim brand, Replay, comes to India in a tie-up with Reliance

Published: 02nd June 2019 04:00 AM

By Express News Service

Leading Italian denim brand, Replay, has finally set up shop in India. Brought to the country by Reliance Brands, the brand’s first store opened in Gurgaon’s Ambience Mall earlier this month.Replay, known for its innovative flair, characteristic Italian design and quality of its denim, is a major player in international denim styling and production. The brand’s offerings in the Indian market include a wide range of casual wear, footwear and accessories for men and women.

Matteo Sinigaglia, CEO of Fashion Box, the company that owns the brand, said, “I am confident that our constant striving to deliver qualitative and innovative products will be in line with the consumers’ appetite for the highest standards in denim. Furthermore, it is a real pleasure to join forces with Reliance Brands and I truly believe we are starting a wonderful journey together.”

Manu Sharma, business head—Replay India, said, “Replay is an iconic brand and we are thrilled to introduce Hyperflex+, a premium super-denim that allows complete freedom of movement. We are sure this revolutionary denim range along with the striking casuals offered by the brand, rooted in its classic, vintage styling will excite our discerning customers.”

Replay’s Hyperflex+ range of denims is a signature capsule that is leading the way in denim innovation with enhanced 100 percent elasticity, super recovery and superior comfort. Made from an innovative mix of special fibres, it provides three-dimensional flexibility in the threads running vertical, horizontal as well as oblique. Moreover, Replay Hyperflex+ stands the test of time thanks to the ‘recovery power’ feature and has a superior feel to the touch.

The brand is also presenting its Spring Summer 2019 Replay collection, inspired by the Silverlake neighbourhood in Los Angeles, where a mix of ethnic styles and cultures, music and sport come together allowing for experimentation of all kinds. These include themes inspired by LA nightlife that plays with shades of black, sometimes  combined with white, and includes T-shirts with rock prints, marble washes, and leather jackets. Then there’s Paradise Cove, named the Malibu district, which reflects a gypsy spirit and is characterised by all-over prints.

The brand has plans to open three more stores in Mumbai and Delhi this year, with the flagship store scheduled to launch in Maker Maxity, Mumbai. The brand will also be available online exclusively on AJIO.com.

