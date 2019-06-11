Home Lifestyle Fashion

Is your wardrobe up to date for the summer?

Step up your summer fashion game by experimenting with comfortable and stylish ensembles, fragrances and accessories.

Published: 11th June 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Perfumes

For representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A wardrobe update is essential when summer arrives. But along with it is also necessary to pay attention to the details.

Whether it be the bags and shoes you pair your favourite outfit with or how you intend on making a first impression through your fragrance.

These experts give you a detailed idea of what works this summer.

Tushar Ved, President Major Brands India Pvt. Ltd, for Charles & Keith, shares fashion tips for different occasions.

Brunch look:
A summer brunch calls for an outfit that makes you look fresh and classy. You can choose to wear comfortable shoes for the brunch. Pastel colours and white shoes with the jeans and T-shirt are the perfect combo for a brunch outing.

Dinner heels:
Racing against deadlines and rushing for a dinner party or date, you can wear high heels or wedges, or fashionable flats or stilettos paired with the knee length dress. One can also wear pencil heels, teamed with a peplum top. Up your fashion game by opting for black or red colour and heels.

Packing your bags for a summer vacation?

Give way to the fashion diva in you by flaunting pumps, sliders, cross body bag, tote bag and keep your style quotient high.

Worried about the body odour?

Abdulla Ajmal, Consulting Perfumer at Ajmal Perfumes, tells how to keep the smell away.

“Summer perfumes usually are citrus-based that cool the skin and envelope the wearer in the fresh uplifting aroma. The summer sun can agitate the fragrance, causing it to evaporate faster rather than sticking to your skin. Thus, it’s ideal to carry your summer fragrance in your bag and keep reapplying throughout the day. “Mostly, men prefer citrus scents and in the summer months, women tend to lean that way as well. Bear in mind, the best citrus-based fragrance choices are the ones that are reinforced with woody, floral and fruity notes to make the fragrance stay on you for longer.

“Choose fragrances that are a hallmark of freshness to get the best contrast with the hot weather,” Abdulla said.

Umashan Naidoo, Buying Head at StudioWest, shared how can one make the fragrance last longer in the summers.

Fragrances become robust and begin to pop as the body heats up and if it’s sprayed in areas that are warmer, like the sides, elbows and chest.


Make sure your skin is fresh before spraying.

It’s a good idea to layer and look out for brands that sell body lotion, deodorant, EDT and miniatures.

Post-shower use the lotion and deodorant, then target warm spots and pulse areas with EDT and carry the miniature in your bag for backup.

It’s important to recognise what scents suit your PH. What may smell great on a friend may not work for you.

Before purchasing, spray the scent on the wrist of your left hand and elbow of your right hand. Let it settle for 20 minutes as the top note settles and the true nature of the fragrance is revealed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Summer fashion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp