Watch out for the following in your cosmetics to ensure healthy skin

It is always important to see what ingredients beauty products have before you apply them on yourself.

HYDERABAD: It is always important to see what ingredients beauty products have before you apply them on yourself. Always look for antioxidants and paraben free products to keep your skin healthy and glowing always, say experts.

Chiranjiv Chhabra, Director and Consultant Dermatologist at Skin Alive and Pankaj Chaturvedi, MD Director, Consultant Dermatologist and Specialist Hair Transplant Surgeon, MedLinks have suggested ingredients to look for in beauty products.

Antioxidants:
It is highly recommended to use products with antioxidants as they protect skin by limiting the production of free radicals, which can damage skin cells. They repair skin damage and also slow down signs of ageing.

Paraben free:
Parabens are common cosmetic ingredients that cause a reduction in collagen, a protein that makes up a good portion of our connective tissue and bring out youthful and healthy skin.

Sulphate free:
Sulphates are detergents that have the ability to take away the skin’s natural oil balance. Hair and skin products that contain sulphates can be harsh resulting in dryness and irritation, hence must be avoided.

Retinol:
Retinol is derived from Vitamin A and has anti-ageing benefits for the skin as it can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also refine the surface of the skin and bring out a smooth texture.

Hyaluronic Acid:
Hyaluronic acid (HA) is naturally produced in our skin and its concentration constantly decreases as we age. HA holds the water in the skin, keeps it soft and plump. As we age, due to reduced HA, skin becomes dry and wrinkled. Skin care products containing HA are often used with vitamin C for better results.

Vitamin C:
Vitamin C contributes to photoprotection, decreases sun damage, and is needed for adequate wound healing. Topical application of it appears to be an effective route for delivering ascorbic acid to the skin because ascorbic acid appears to be taken up readily as an acidic ph.

