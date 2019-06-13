Add flair to your monsoon wardrobe

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The first showers of monsoon have hit the state and how! The rain gloom has set in with menacing clouds casting a drab pall on everything around. While most of us are thankful for the much-needed respite from the blazing heat of summer months, the monsoon tends to induce a general sense of lethargy when it comes to personal grooming. As you whip out your umbrellas, here are some vital fashion tips you can follow to brave the season’s blues with your most sprightly self.

Greet the monsoon with ease

Light and easy garments are invariably regarded as summer staples. While cotton, khadi, and linen let your body breathe under the sweltering sun, these fabrics can also transit seamlessly as monsoon essentials. “Light fabrics don’t weigh you down, more importantly, they take lesser time to dry during days with little sunlight. You can also avoid the damp and moldy smell by wearing clothes which are quick to dry,” says Afreen Shanavas, a fashion designer based in Kochi.

Step not gently

Rubber chappals or flip flops have long been considered as the go-to footwear options during rains. They are versatile and almost never go out of trend, but add to your shoe collection this season and keep away from the muddy water in potholes by investing in some sturdy gumboots.

“More often than not, we have to wade through murky water on roads during monsoon. Flip flops often slip away from our feet increasing the chance of contracting infections. Strappy rubber sandals with a band around the heel are also a good alternative if you dare not be adventurous,” says Afreen.

Choose the right hues

While summers are perfect for bright patterns and floral prints, monsoon is a good time to channel your monochromatic spirit. Deep blues, greens, reds, and purples add an edge to your style. Opting for small prints or solid colours will ensure the ink does not bleed into the fabric upon getting wet. Stay away completely from whites or pastels which tend to turn musty brown during this season.

Short is smart

Replace your long maxi dresses and skirts with knee-length counterparts. Slim fit denims and leggings can be substituted with cropped flared pants or palazzos which are right in vogue. “Midi skirts are ideal for the rainy season, going shorter may lead to a wardrobe malfunction during strong winds. Dungarees are another great way to make heads turn,” says Afreen.

Brush the rain off

Stand out in the crowd and buy yourself a waterproof trench coat. “What people usually don’t do here is investing in good rainwear. Many online brands have now launched a fun selection of windbreakers and rain jackets,” informs Afreen.