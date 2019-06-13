From sling bags to wallets: Chennai-based Terku makes them all!

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: As we scroll down Instagram, in the tiny grids we notice colourful horizontal and vertical stripes adorn bags and pouches reminding us of the traditional south Indian jamakalams, used commonly during marriage functions.

City-based Instagram brand Terku makes and sells laptop sleeves, sling bags, satchels, bag packs, totes, knapsacks, pouches, and wallets using top grade leather, most of which are waterproof. Terku in Tamil stands for the southern direction.

Founder Fariha Begum’s flair for reviving art motivated her to start a label featuring designs of this dying craft to provide employment for these artisans.

Fariha has a degree in interior designing. She has specialised in textile designing in her post graduation. As part of her course, she had the opportunity to meet weavers at different textile pockets of the city.

“We focussed on southern parts of Tamil Nadu and travelled to Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode to work with the artisan clusters. The craftsmen are humble and extremely talented. They’re glad that the upcoming generation is developing an interest towards textile business. My project for the final year was a bag collection with up-cycled yarn. It turned out to be a huge success and I received appreciation from professors. I presently work with craftsmen from Bhavani, a small town in Erode,” she says.

Fariha sketches the designs and gives them to the weavers. The stitched fabric is glued to the desired shape of the bag by persons with disabilities.

She owns a studio in Royapettah where the manufacturing takes place. “Working with jamakalam fabrics has its own challenges. We don’t have much options in designs since they’re weaved in pit looms that require hard labour to operate and manoeuvre the pedals. The unique weave constructions makes it possible only for plain or stripe designs. Checks are not possible since the warp yarns are hidden. The fabric is heavy since the yarns are thick. However, I’ve introduced English colours, pastels, and contrasts to compliment the designs and make them attractive,” adds Fariha.

Sling bags are the most sought after product because of their compact size.

The brand will soon introduce stationery, magazine holders and pen stands. They customise products based on client demands. Garment designing and tailoring division are the newly-added services.



“I want to offer down-to-earth, minimalist and authentic products to my clients. I’m reintroducing Indian craft techniques. The designer, spinner, weaver and artisan are all employed in some way. The occupation is kept alive especially after the introduction of power looms,” she says.

Terku ships across India.