The huge indian draw

Ashion designer Vandana Malhotra is a favourite of Delhi’s socialites for her exquisite Indian silhouettes – saris, bridal lehengas and classic kurtas. Having learnt the nuances of fashion designing from the House of Givenchy in 1990, Malhotra worked with different design houses before opening her own in 2013. The aesthetics of her designs are simple – hand-embroidered classic fabrics in a variety of patterns and embellished with exquisite pearls, Swarovski components, beads and silk threads. The designer, who recently launched her SS’19 collection, talks about her inspiration, ethnic Indian designs and challenges of the fashion industry.

Did you always want to be a fashion designer?

Yes. As a kid, I sketched and drew clothes. A year after stepping into my teens, I realised that I wanted to be a fashion designer. Since my father was into the business of power solutions, it came as a bit of shock for him. Nevertheless, he was supportive of my choice.



You draw your inspiration from…

Indian textile weavers, colours and embroideries. Among international names, Chanel is the only one that truly impresses me for its sensibility towards women.



How challenging is it to become a fashion entrepreneur?

My journey has been one of hard work and toil, but it has been a wonderful one. I learnt everything step by step, I’m still in the process of learning. Some days were extra tough but my passion for designing kept me on my path and eventually things fell in place.



What important attributes a fashion entrepreneur must possess to make it big?

Originality is the most important factor. An original work is always appreciated and recognised. Second, there should be a healthy balance between professional and personal life. One should not let their personal life affect their professional life and vice versa.



Any specific reason of doing only ethnic Indian designs?

I was always determined to do something different than follow stereotypes. Today, I see girls going crazy over different styles of Western clothing. I want to tell the new generation that our Indian clothes and the entire category of ethnic wear outfits are unmatched and undisputedly the most beautiful set of outfits. I keep on adding different silhouette types and embroideries to entice new-age girls. As I have been born and brought up in India, my country’s culture has left a huge impact on me. Indian aesthetics and embroideries touch me deeply and I try to incorporate it in my work.



You specialise in wedding lehengas and trousseau. Any tips for summer brides?

There is no hard and fast rule on a colour, design or designer. Fashion and style is a personal subject. I always tell the brides-to-be to choose outfits they will feel comfortable in rather than just follow trends. Always follow your heart. As far as my collection and silhouettes are concerned, they are nothing but classics that you won’t hesitate to wear even 10 years later. They are forever sustainable and in vogue. I am a strong believer of classic so my silhouette can be anything but the best classic.



Any plans to design for men?

In future I might just venture into designing for men. Whatever and whenever it will, one thing is certain, it will have Indian roots.