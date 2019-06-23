Home Lifestyle Fashion

Celebrating women with #ANDiRISE

Anita Dongre unveiled four beautiful videos as part of her #ANDiRISE initiative at the AND store in Ambience Mall on June 21.

(From left) Namrata Kalia, Manisha Mangret, Anita Dongre and Vani Kabir

By the time she graduated from SNDT College in Fashion Design in 1984, Anita Dongre was already clear about her goal – to create a fashion house. Since then, the Dongre has faced numerous challenges, but throughout her journey, she was inspired by the strength, women around her showcased. In channelling this aspect of her life, Dongre unveiled four beautiful videos as part of her #ANDiRISE initiative at the AND store in Ambience Mall on June 21.

About the initiative, Dongre said, “I have always found inspiration in the strength of women around me. The #ANDiRISE platform is a beautiful amalgamation that commemorates these inspiring women who have overcome hardships in life through hope, courage, and wisdom.”The initiative featured international swimmer and fitness enthusiast Rujuta Bhat; creator of the Modern Sufi, Vani Kabir, IT professional and aspiring life coach Manisha Mangret and architect, writer and founder of Moms & More Namrata Kalia. 

Each relayed their story of overcoming barriers to become their best self. Mangret said having a positive mindset is half the battle won, and it is what allowed her to emerge stronger from a prolonged acute medical condition. Kalia went into a shell on losing her mother at a young age, but it was her daughter that helped her evolve, change, and achieve. Single mother Kabir was in a dilemma with her identity post-divorce but took on her son’s name thereby breaking all possible stereotypes. Bhatt followed her passion since a young age and rose to the top after facing hard-hitting challenges that tore her down.

 “This is a treasury of inspirational stories of women from different walks of life, especially to inspire women in India to dream big,” shared Dongre, adding, “Along with dreaming big, it is important to have the confidence to achieve those dreams, and these amazing women who so graciously shared their stories with us will inspire somebody out there. I want all women to have the belief that they can do it.”

Dongre’s vision for brand AND has always aimed at celebrating women and their perseverance. To take this one step forward, #ANDiRISE was launched as a platform for women to share their stories of grit, determination and breaking stereotypes. “We are using design to empower, whether it’s the artist who is working on it or the one who wears the design. I think when you wear the right design it gives you a sense of confidence to face the world. That to me is empowerment,” said Dongre.

