Inside the mind of a jacket maker

Rashmi Rajagopal Lobo By

Express News Service

A Pop-up dedicated to streetwear in Delhi recently had a special visitor at his stall — Aparshakti Khurrana, actor, television host, singer and also brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. “He didn’t buy anything, but he tried one on and really liked it,” says Aaquib Wani, who started designing customised jackets over a year ago. One day, he decided to ‘refurbish’ an old leather jacket and that got a lot of attention from friends. This prompted him to do this part-time.

The Delhi-based wedding venue designer and illustrator by profession, Wani designed part of Isha Ambani’s sangeet and Akash Ambani’s wedding. He designs logos for brands and album art for bands. But he kick-started his career with metal band Phobia, then worked with a music magazine before finding out that his passion lay in playing with colours.

Completely self-taught, Wani hand-paints all his jackets and finishes these off with embellishments and embroidery. “I’d say my style is vibrant, colourful and full of life,” explains Wani, whose jackets are in denim and leather, though he’s open to working with other materials as well.

Wani takes orders from clients who want to give an old jacket a makeover or add colour to a brand new one. He also makes jackets from scratch. A favourite creation was his collaboration with Levi’s. “It was to celebrate the 145th birthday of the blue jeans. I designed it with a giant octopus on the back, surrounded by botanical motifs. It’s very chaotic. I wanted the effect to be like a ‘butterfly in a storm.’”

Creating jackets are a recent development for Wani has always worn his own designs. “I love collecting different fabrics, from dress materials to bedspreads and curtains. I even have shirts made from bedsheets. And people always find these interesting,” he says.

In November, Wani will launch a line of shirts, trousers and bomber jackets made from ikat and garment factory waste. He’s also in the middle of bringing out a jacket collection in traditional Indian art like Madhubani and Pattachitra, in collaboration with small-time artisans.

Wani's jackets are priced at Rs 10,000, Rs 39,000 and Rs 59,000.