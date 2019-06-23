Home Lifestyle Fashion

Inside the mind of a jacket maker

Delhi-based wedding venue designer Aaquib Wani started designing customised jackets over a year ago.

Published: 23rd June 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

A jacket designed by Aaquib Wani

A jacket designed by Aaquib Wani

By Rashmi Rajagopal Lobo
Express News Service

A Pop-up dedicated to streetwear in Delhi recently had a special visitor at his stall — Aparshakti Khurrana, actor, television host, singer and also brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. “He didn’t buy anything, but he tried one on and really liked it,” says Aaquib Wani, who started designing customised jackets over a year ago. One day, he decided to ‘refurbish’ an old leather jacket and that got a lot of attention from friends. This prompted him to do this part-time.

The Delhi-based wedding venue designer and illustrator by profession, Wani designed part of Isha Ambani’s sangeet and Akash Ambani’s wedding. He designs logos for brands and album art for bands. But he kick-started his career with metal band Phobia, then worked with a music magazine before finding out that his passion lay in playing with colours.

Completely self-taught, Wani hand-paints all his jackets and finishes these off with embellishments and embroidery. “I’d say my style is vibrant, colourful and full of life,” explains Wani, whose jackets are in denim and leather, though he’s open to working with other materials as well.

Wani takes orders from clients who want to give an old jacket a makeover or add colour to a brand new one. He also makes jackets from scratch. A favourite creation was his collaboration with Levi’s. “It was to celebrate the 145th birthday of the blue jeans. I designed it with a giant octopus on the back, surrounded by botanical motifs. It’s very chaotic. I wanted the effect to be like a ‘butterfly in a storm.’”

Creating jackets are a recent development for Wani has always worn his own designs. “I love collecting different fabrics, from dress materials to bedspreads and curtains. I even have shirts made from bedsheets. And people always find these interesting,” he says. 

In November, Wani will launch a line of shirts, trousers and bomber jackets made from ikat and garment factory waste. He’s also in the middle of bringing out a jacket collection in traditional Indian art like Madhubani and Pattachitra, in collaboration with small-time artisans.

Wani’s jackets are priced at Rs 10,000, Rs 39,000 and Rs 59,000. Available online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aaquib Wani Delhi jacket Pop Up show Delhi jacket designer
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp