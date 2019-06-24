Artisans put up stalls for 10-day exhibition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to promote a variety of handicrafts and handlooms from across the country, Chittara & Grand Flea Market is organising a handicrafts and handloom exhibition-cum-sale, The SouQ Market. From handwoven pashmina shawls and delicately designed chiffon sarees to handmade sculptors and sophisticated jewellery, the exhibition will feature myriad traditional craftsmanship

and artistry.

At the exhibition, weavers and craftsmen from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will sell their products directly to customers. This will eliminate middlemen and will enable weavers and artisans to earn more on their products. “The main concept here is to connect the manufacturer to the buyer, this completely eliminates the cost of a middle man.

The crafts showcased are from Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kashmir and Odisha. It is a cost-effective measure altogether,” says Aftab Mujeed, event organiser. Started in 2018, The SouQ Market is back in town for a ten-day exhibition. Visitors can explore a wide collection of silk sarees such as georgette silk sarees, Baluchari silk, Chanderi silk, Kanchipuram silk sarees, jewellery, pottery and paintings.

The SouQ Market will be open from 11am to 7.30pm till June 30 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishad.