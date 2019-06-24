Home Lifestyle Fashion

Padded headbands: Latest summer trend you need to follow

Italian fashion designer Miuccia Prada incorporated the thick headbands into Prada's Spring 2019 runway show, leading to the return of the favourite schoolgirl accessory, according to Elle magazine.

Published: 24th June 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 10:15 AM

NEW DELHI: Padded headbands are quickly replacing top knots as the preferred summer trend and are being embraced head-on by the who's who of fashion across social media.

While the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was one of the early adopters of the trend, major influencers like Camila Coelho, Leonie Hanne, and Chiara Ferragni have all posted pictures of themselves wearing the thick headbands on their Instagram accounts.

Designers have gone a step ahead in increasing the wearability of these headbands by giving them a fashionable facelift, like Victoria Percival's pearl-studded headband which was worn by Hanne.

