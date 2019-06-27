City’s sartorial landmark celebrates 20 years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Urban Bazaar will be the first-ever pop-up exhibition in Hyderabad where around 25 designers will be launching their fall-festive line under one roof.

If we think of landmark fashion moments in Hyderabad, Elahe at Banjara Hills established in 1999 would certainly be one of them.

Now that the illustrious multi-designer brand is all set to celebrate its 20th anniversary, around 25 luxury prêt designers from across the country are joining the force behind the brand, Smita and Rajiv Shroff, for a sartorial celebration called The Urban Bazaar.

We caught up with some of them to get a glimpse of what they have in store for their outing at Elahe Urban this Friday

Go graphic with Designers like Anupamaa Dayal

Delhi-based designer Anupamaa Dayal is known for her youthful ensembles. This time, she is getting her summer-time florals and lots of stunning prints. “My patrons will be pleasantly surprised by how bold and graphic the outfits are this time,” shares the designer.

Jacket shopping with Asmita Marwa

If you are a Hyderabadi the name Asmita Marwa will certainly be familiar. The celebrity designer who can be reckoned as one of the poster girls of sustainable fashion has dressed the likes of Rana Daggubati and even Ranveer Singh. “I’m planning to take some of our signature pieces like an array of crop tops, dhoti and sharara pants, dresses, tunics and a few of our beautiful jackets,” says the designer, adding that she has had a long association with Elahe.

Two times the fun with Priyadarshini Rao

Acclaimed designer, Priyadarshini Rao, who has been retailing out of Elahe from the very beginning, says that she is really looking forward to being a part of the celebration. “The occasion gave me an impetus to create a new collection for my Hyderabadi clients. I am showing two collections — one is crafted from brocade and the other one is a day-wear special — to be exclusively showcased at the pop-up.”



Choose elegance and shop from Mayabazaar

Rosalind Pereira, founder of ethnic jewellery brand Mayabazaar, who will be coming down to Hyderabad says that her label is rooted in sustainability and all her offerings for Urban Bazaar are rooted in that philosophy. “I will be bringing the latest collection, ‘Elements of Desire’ which is utterly feminine and celebrates womanhood,” says the Mumbai-based designer, adding, that the collection is inspired by the Jharoka women and features elegant pieces studded with baroque pearls and semi-precious stones.

Exquisite bags, courtesy Vipul Shah

From the legend Dame Judi Dench to Hollywood superstar Freida Pinto and Malaika Arora closer home, what they all have in common is that at some time or another they have carried a luxuriously bohemian Vipul Shah bag. The brand’s association with Elahe is new but their fan following keeps growing. The signature Banjara bags or the totes and clutches inspired by the Kalbelia tribes are the top picks from his collection. “My label is an ode to the bohemian luxury and our bags are crafted from embroidery patches, wools vintage cholis and travel costumes well,” says Vipul, while speaking to us over the phone.