Cricketer KL Rahul goes retro and how!

The Indian opener took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of him standing at what seems like a crossroad and basking in the English sun. But wait, what was that he was wearing!

Published: 28th June 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

The fashion world is weird and wacky, especially when it comes to men's attire.

In the footwear realm, there are choices aplenty from Sneakers to Jordans to Oxfords, yet men can't seem to stop falling in love with the distasteful socks and slides combo.

Once a 90s love child, the slides accompanied with socks are making a comeback and the latest person to join the band of the converted is Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

The Indian opener took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of him standing at what seems like a crossroad and basking in the English sun. Thank your stars, it's sunny in England.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fiat lux

A post shared by KL Rahul (@rahulkl) on

Rahul was seen donning a tee shirt with track pants and a baseball cap along with his white socks and black slides.

However, Rahul isn't the first sportsperson to wear questionable footwear. In 2018, David Beckham wore a pair of red slides with brown Birkenstocks for a photoshoot.

The trend made a comeback in 2014 summer when celebrities like Rihanna, Elle Fanning and Snoop Dogg started wearing them. 

The 27-year-old batsman scored 48 against West Indies on Thursday. In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul has opened for India in the last three World Cup matches.

