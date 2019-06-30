Home Lifestyle Fashion

Inspired by Men in Black: International, designer creates black collection 

Paul Smith launches a new collection inspired by his costumes for Men in Black: International.

Published: 30th June 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

British designer Paul Smith

By Express News Service

Accompanying his bespoke tailoring designs for various Men in Black secret agents appearing in the just-released film, Men in Black: International, leading British designer Paul Smith has created a capsule collection of apparel and accessories featuring a host of aliens and icons from the film. The collection features pieces for men, women and children and centres on Paul Smith’s “A Suit To Travel In”, an all-wool cloth that has natural crease resistance. It comes in black and is lined with colourful alien characters from the film.

To accompany the suits, a wide variety of accessories have been created. It includes designs infused with icons from the franchise. Accessories include a black tie with a repeated sunglass graphic; a pocket square and a lightweight scarf that come with a colourful motif featuring a host of alien characters. Then there’s a money clip and cufflinks that all feature the new Men in Black logo; socks in four bold colours with alien motifs embroidered above the ankle and an alien print leather wallet and iPhone case.

To further the collection, Paul has embellished the signature charm shirt —the ideal partner for “A Suit to Travel In”—by replacing the traditional buttons with sunglasses, aliens and Men in Black logo charms. Additionally, casual pieces in the collection include an alien print hoodie and sweatshirt, plus a refined polo shirt.

In collaboration with costume designer Penny Rose, Paul Smith has supplied the universe’s most formidable alien policing organisation with tailoring to suit their intergalactic work. Together, Paul and Penny designed custom pieces for five of the agency’s most illustrious men and women in black, as well as outfitting the wider cast of crime-fighters.

