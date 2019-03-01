Home Lifestyle Fashion

Firoza to help you stand out

Jewellery brand Latique has launched its new collection FIROZA, a one of its kind for the midsummer festive season.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Jewellery brand Latique has launched its new collection FIROZA, a one of its kind for the midsummer festive season. It offers a brilliant combination of antique gold, uncut diamonds, turquoise and rubies which is ideal for women as an adornment as well as make her stand out from the crowd. Marvellously handcrafted by the craftsmen and curated by the best elements, the grace and the elegance of the jewellery pieces speaks for itself. 

The new collection is a combination of
antique gold, uncut diamonds, turquoise
and rubies.

“My endeavor is to create jewellery that compliments the wearers’ personality. I strive to create timeless pieces that can be handed down generations. Each design ensures that every uncut diamond and every gem is set in a way that maximizes its brilliance and beauty,” says Latika Khanna, Founder and Designer, Latique. 

The new Firoza collection is a tradition of creativity intensified with large and smaller old-cut flat diamonds (polki) majestically anchored in 22k yellow gold. Here Latique captures the essence of the Mughal era which truly expresses aesthetic sense of style and glamour. The Collection comprises of a variety of statement pieces giving it a contemporary yet modern touch, using uncut diamonds with firoza and ruby with a little twist and turn in the classic designs that are a great pick for any special occasion. 

“Creating something as beautiful as bespoke jewellery is so fulfilling. Something that added to it was that I was also helping revive the art form itself.Most of my craftsmen have been with me for over 20 years. A deep respect for heritage, family values, and passion fuels each of my creation. Most of all, when I see the sparkle of that precious love reflect in eye of the beholder, I am reminded that Latique, is my meditation and my karma,” says Latika.  The entire collection is available online (www.latique.in) and also The Oberoi, Udyog Vihar, Gurugram. 

Firoza for mid-summer festive season

Marvellously handcrafted by the craftsmen and curated by the best elements, the grace and the elegance of this jewellery pieces speaks for itself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Latique Firoza

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp