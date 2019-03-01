Firoza to help you stand out

By Express News Service

Jewellery brand Latique has launched its new collection FIROZA, a one of its kind for the midsummer festive season. It offers a brilliant combination of antique gold, uncut diamonds, turquoise and rubies which is ideal for women as an adornment as well as make her stand out from the crowd. Marvellously handcrafted by the craftsmen and curated by the best elements, the grace and the elegance of the jewellery pieces speaks for itself.

The new collection is a combination of

antique gold, uncut diamonds, turquoise

and rubies.

“My endeavor is to create jewellery that compliments the wearers’ personality. I strive to create timeless pieces that can be handed down generations. Each design ensures that every uncut diamond and every gem is set in a way that maximizes its brilliance and beauty,” says Latika Khanna, Founder and Designer, Latique.

The new Firoza collection is a tradition of creativity intensified with large and smaller old-cut flat diamonds (polki) majestically anchored in 22k yellow gold. Here Latique captures the essence of the Mughal era which truly expresses aesthetic sense of style and glamour. The Collection comprises of a variety of statement pieces giving it a contemporary yet modern touch, using uncut diamonds with firoza and ruby with a little twist and turn in the classic designs that are a great pick for any special occasion.

“Creating something as beautiful as bespoke jewellery is so fulfilling. Something that added to it was that I was also helping revive the art form itself.Most of my craftsmen have been with me for over 20 years. A deep respect for heritage, family values, and passion fuels each of my creation. Most of all, when I see the sparkle of that precious love reflect in eye of the beholder, I am reminded that Latique, is my meditation and my karma,” says Latika. The entire collection is available online (www.latique.in) and also The Oberoi, Udyog Vihar, Gurugram.

Firoza for mid-summer festive season

Marvellously handcrafted by the craftsmen and curated by the best elements, the grace and the elegance of this jewellery pieces speaks for itself.