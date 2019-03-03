Wills Lifestyle goes back to nature

By Express News Service

As sustainable fashion becomes the buzzword, here’s another brand that’s taking to it in a big way. ITC Wills Lifestyle has made a tectonic shift to 100 percent natural, and will now simply be called ‘WLS’. It is probably the first mainstream Indian apparel brand to embark on a journey of the unhurried art of going back to nature.

From the fabric to the threads, buttons and labels, every garment from WLS will consist of purely natural elements. All garments will be made of cotton, linen, silk or woollen materials, and will be fully biodegradable. This approach marks the brand’s stance in favour of timeless, high-quality and multi-seasonal apparel that is now gaining importance among consumers in a world dominated by disposable garments, fast fashion and relentless consumerism.

The new brand logo, Tattva, represents the confluence of all the primary elements—earth, wind, fire, water and space. Inspired by the pristine world of nature, the logo can be interpreted to represent the progress of a bird, the stability of trees and mountains, the purity of 100 percent cotton, and the life-sustaining power of water.

Vikas Gupta, divisional CEO, ITC LRBD, unveiled the new identity, saying, “Our entire product cycle—from ideating and designing desirable garments, to sourcing and then manufacturing—has been reoriented to live up to our promise to consumers, that we are the only destination for crafted, all-natural and authentically designed stylish apparel that tells a unique story in the modern workplace.”

The brand has been working towards this new promise through various exclusive collections over the last few seasons such as the Fabrics of India platform, Elements Collection and the 130s Basket Weave Blazers.

The first collection in the new brand identity is inspired by the diversity, craftsmanship and techniques of Gujarat, a region recognised for its remarkable aesthetic sensibility and focus on sustainable living. Every garment in the collection has been constructed using natural, timeless techniques and 100 percent natural and biodegradable materials. The new identity will be reflected in the brand’s retail presence over the first half of 2019.