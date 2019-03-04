Home Lifestyle Fashion

Kendall, Kylie Jenner excited to have handbag line in India

Sisters and models Kendall and Kylie Jenner. (Photo | Kendall and Kylie Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Reality TV stars and models Kendall and Kylie Jenner are happy to have introduced their handbag line in India.

They have recently introduced KENDALL + KYLIE handbags at selective outlets of multi-brand retail store Shoppers Stop in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

"The handbag designs exude opulence and a classic aesthetic, with a variety of waist pouches, wristlets, slings, totes, fanny packs and backpacks that are perfect for any occasion," Kendall and Kylie said in a joint statement.

