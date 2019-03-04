Kendall, Kylie Jenner excited to have handbag line in India

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Reality TV stars and models Kendall and Kylie Jenner are happy to have introduced their handbag line in India.

They have recently introduced KENDALL + KYLIE handbags at selective outlets of multi-brand retail store Shoppers Stop in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Presenting our first-ever international collab in India…Kendall + Kylie X Forever 21 India! The collection you've been waiting for.

"The handbag designs exude opulence and a classic aesthetic, with a variety of waist pouches, wristlets, slings, totes, fanny packs and backpacks that are perfect for any occasion," Kendall and Kylie said in a joint statement.

So excited to announce that you can now shop the #KKF21 exclusive collection in India Available on line today & in stores on March 8th - link below #kendallandkyliehttps://t.co/hMw1jdfhVU pic.twitter.com/uaeUOK1EpU — Kendall and Kylie (@KendallandKylie) March 4, 2019

"One style that is sure to catch your eye is the bum bag -- also known as the fanny pack -- which happens to be our favourite! The nostalgic 1980s look has been modernised over the years and is a luxe option for hands-free styling, perfect for wrapping around your waist or slinging over your shoulder. It's the perfect accessory to any outfit," they added.