Home Lifestyle Fashion

Here is an easy, must-follow make-up guide for beginners!

For an easy, everyday make-up look, skip the kajal and wear a volumising mascara that will make your eyes look bigger and brighter.

Published: 09th March 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

make_up

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  It doesn't matter if you are a beginner at putting on make-up. Just go with the basics like a foundation and liquid lipstick to give your lips a soft hint of colour and use the same colour on your cheeks to give it a glow, say experts.

Vineeta Singh, make-up expert and CEO from SUGAR cosmetics and make-up advisors from TheBalm Cosmetics, India, have listed tips to make life easier for beginners.

* To begin with, always start putting your make-up on a fresh and clean canvas. This means that you should always wash your face, and clear out any residue with a good cleansing lotion or cleansing water to start right. The same step is mandatory before you retire for the day. This helps to avoid clogging of pores and ensures healthy skin.

* Always begin with a face primer before your foundation and concealer to make your makeup last the whole day. This primer can even be used with any make-up base to give you fresh looking matte skin all day. 

* Next, use the foundation for a medium to full coverage make-up look and to cover minor spots. Use it with a flat foundation brush for more coverage or a buffing brush for a more natural look. 

* Then use liquid highlighter depending on your skin tone over your eyelids, on the inner corners if you have close set eyes to make them appear more brighter and over the top of your cheekbones to give it the luminous glow.

* Dab on a red liquid lipstick to give your lips a soft hint of colour. Use the same colour on your cheeks to give it a rosy glow. 

* For your lips, it is essential to apply a clear lip tint or a lip balm at least 10 minutes prior to using your lipstick. A better alternative to this would be a lip primer. This helps in the smooth application of lipstick and makes it last longer.

* As a beginner, your go-to lipstick should definitely be a subtle shade (soft pink or nude brown). Opt for a classic bullet lipstick with a comfortable velvety matte finish.

* For an easy, everyday make-up look, skip the kajal and wear a volumising mascara that will make your eyes look bigger and brighter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
make up lipstick make up tips fashion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp