The Quintessential Bangalore watch

Published: 10th March 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Looking for style with substance? Check out Bangalore Watch Company’s classic dress watch, the BWC Renaissance Automatic, that draws inspiration from a time when watches were not just timekeeping instruments but identified with the wearer’s appreciation for timeless accessories. However, these watches are modern workhorses using only the latest materials and components that will last you a lifetime.

The 40-mm cases are machined out of surgical-grade stainless steel and constructed for a water-resistant rating of 10 atmospheres or 330 ft. The top bezel, and the case-back are finished with a high polish, while the sides, and lower bezel are finished in an elegant satin-brushed pattern. The satin-brushed lugs with a polished chamfer are set 20 mm apart, a standard width in many classic timepieces.

Taking its lead from the subtle, yet striking design philosophy of the Renaissance Collection, the dials of the Argentum, Grand Ivory and Deep Anthracite, are all finished with a circular brushing pattern with applied indices for hour markers, applied minute markers and an elegant date window. The
dials have been consciously stripped of extravagant markings, allowing the viewer to appreciate
the fine surface finishing, and the applications in full view.

The Miyota 9015 is an automatic winding three hand time-teller with a date complication. The movement carries 24Jewels and is tested to have a 42-hour power reserve. The laser-engraved BWC signature shield motif on the oscillating weight of the watch, makes it worthy of the view through the flat sapphire crystal on the back, and possibly a great party trick.

The Renaissance range, priced at `39,000 onwards, comes in genuine leather bands made of calf-skin that are embossed and printed with a croc-pattern. The undersides of the bands are lined with custom-made nubuck, a material more resistant to sweat and water. Available at www.bangalorewatchco.in.

BWC Renaissance Automatic Watch

