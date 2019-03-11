Home Lifestyle Fashion

Wacoal introduces three Spring fashion lingerie lines for women

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Wacoal, the lingerie store launched its Spring Summer Collection 2019.

Wacoal is a Japanese brand.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Wacoal, the lingerie store launched its Spring Summer Collection 2019. The Japanese brand's latest collection offers pastel hues and new styles.

One of their best-selling lines Embrace Lace will be available in beige, black and beige denim. Alongside, three new lines have been introduced — Bragenic, Multiway Bandeau, and Glamour. Fresh shades of cool blue, lilac grey, pale banana, and ballerina pink bring a spring touch. “We believe in good fit and comfort. Our consultants take the measurement and assist you based on your body type. The store has imported bras from Thailand, the US, Japan and Hong Kong. We expect to launch a summer line in shades of yellow soon,” Nobuhiro Katsumata, Wacoal India, CEO.

In their new collection, Bragenic is their wireless range. Edged with decorative lace, and a lace brief, this category is available from cup size A to DD and comes in black, ivory, dark blue and grey. The Multiway Bandeau is versatile. The peek-a-boo front lace can be paired with any low-neckline clothing. The anti-slip bra has colourless elastic strips to prevent the bra from sliding. The multi-side loops can be customised for any strap styling.

The Glamour collection is their high-end range. Featuring spaghetti straps with fancy lace trimmings provide good life and can be paired with any outfit. These bras can coordinate with bikini panties. This apart, the store also has sports bra, slips, and panties. “The bras give firmness and support. It’s common for women to pick a wrong size, especially when it comes to lingerie. That’s where we stand out,” said the spokesperson.

For Chennai buyers

Wacoal was launched for the first time in India three years back. There are 12 outlets spread across the country. The third store in Chennai at this mall was launched in October 2016.

The bras are priced between Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

