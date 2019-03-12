Get 'Game of Thrones' inspired shoes at select stores from March 22!

Home Lifestyle Fashion

Since first hitting the screens in 2011, HBO's "Game of Thrones" has made waves across the entertainment landscape, transcending the world of Westeros to anchor itself in modern pop culture.

Published: 12th March 2019

A House of Lannister inspired sneaker from 'adidas x Game of Thrones Ultraboost' collection. (Photo | adidas)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A much-awaited limited edition line of running shoes inspired by hit television series "Game of Thrones" ahead of its eighth and final season, has been launched.

adidas has reimagined the iconic houses and characters of Westeros in sneaker form. The collaboration features a collection of six limited edition Ultraboost, each designed to represent the characteristics, colours and details of the heroes and villains to which they refer.

Details include their faction's sigil on the tongue and motto on the heel tag. House motifs inspired by the show come together to create bold and distinct colourways. 

In India, the limited edition 'adidas x Game of Thrones Ultraboost' collection will be available from March 22 at select stores.

Alberto Uncini Manganelli, General Manager adidas Running, said: "Collaborations with franchises like 'Game of Thrones' are part of our DNA. When brands and television series alike are able to move beyond their primary platform and spill into popular culture, we see inspiration."

According to Jeff Peters, Vice President of Licensing and Retail, HBO, the line will resonate with athletes, sneakerheads, fashionistas and "Game of Thrones" fans alike.
 

