The Summer brides

Designer Chaitanya Rao’s latest line of resort wear is for the contemporary bride who wants to enjoy her own party.

Shraddha Sashidhar modelling the designer’s collection

By Express News Service

Designer Chaitanya Rao’s latest line of resort wear is for the contemporary bride who wants to enjoy her own party. Frothy gowns with floral prints, sheer materials light as air — the collection defies the notion that bridal wear has to be heavy and clunky. Instead, breathable and light-weight fabrics make the creations easy for a summer bride at a destination wedding to seamlessly move from demure bride to twinkletoes, probably. 

Debuting his new line at Danj Beach Fashion Week, Chaitanya says, “Keeping in mind the summer heat and humidity at beachside destination weddings, I used light, natural materials and silhouettes that are airy and flowy,” says the designer, who recently created a wardrobe for actor Nayantara for the movie Imaikka Nodigal. 

Say it with flowers
While pastel hues will dominate the ramp, Chaitanya has picked floral prints and tropical elements to add some summer cheer to the line. Using natural materials like organza, linen, georgette and muga silk, the designer has also used net material and layering to add a sense of translucence to the silhouettes.

Cover girl
While the collection has layered gowns and paneled pants that break out into a flare, “Dhoti pants are back!” says the Lakme Fashion Week designer, assuredly.  The said pants are teamed with intricately embellished bustiers. However, our favourite from this lot is the series of long organza jackets that is layered over the bustier. One can shrug into these light-weight creations as you lounge by a poolside and “then team it with trousers and take it further as evening wear”

Linen love
The men’s collection is predominantly linen and jute material. And what caught our fancy instantly, are the edgy shorts with elaborate kantha work. The rest of the collection includes regular bridegroom staples like kurtas and jackets. We were also fascinated by the quilting work on the bandis. The palette for men’s wear is again summer hues — so expect pastels and whites.

What’s more
Chaitanya is  known for his association with Chennai’s leather show. He worked with the likes of Deepika Padukone. Chaitanya even styled for Unipel (exporters of leather garments) at the recently concluded 2019 Leather Fashion Show 2019. And for this resort line too, he has incorporated quirky leather patches as embellish-ments.

