Tribal poles inspire lighting and jewellery

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Their large geometric totem designs in glass, metal, and gold are more than just adroit pieces that adorn walls and ceilings, say lighting designers, Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth. Their totemic lighting fixtures reflect balance and symmetry, of how time keeps everything in harmonious order, says Jain. For him, the installations, represent the assertive, resolute and territorial nature of totems. The fact that they prompt introspectiveness so we can find a symbolic representation of ourselves in them, is what thoroughly intrigues and creatively satisfies him.

Their four totem fixtures are symbolic of four innate expressions – abundance, protection, beauty and vision. Beautiful red, amber and frosted white hand-blown glass in stainless steel and brass with an antique finish (width 5.8’, height 9.2’) personifies abundance. The one projecting protection is a black and frosted white hand-blown glass in stainless steel with a gunmetal finish (width 5.2’ and height 6.8’).

The installation representative of beauty has sublime jade green, mint green, opaline glass in stainless steel and brass with stones such as onyx, lapis lazuli (width 5.1’ and height 9.1’). The final totem, emblematic of vision, is crafted in dark blue, amber, frosted white hand-blown glass in an antique brass finish with citrine stones (width 6.9’, height 9.7’). These limited edition pieces, reflective of valour and audacity, also comment on the creative journey Jain and Seth have undertaken so far.

The duo also brings to the fore six necklaces in the form of wall installations, inspired from the vintage era, when people wore their miniature designs as symbols of the pride they had for their heritage, and affiliation towards their tribe. “These bold, vivid pieces of ‘jewellery’ are created in tones of emerald, ruby, jade, sapphire, tourmaline, topaz, pearl, onyx and moonstone. The gold, brass and bronze finishing represents the noble, yet ‘salt-of-the-earth’ spirit of the Shaman Way,” says Seth.

At: Klove Studio, J2 Green Park (Main)Klovestudio.com

Studded beauty

The variety of materials used in Seth and Jain’s totemic works can be gauged from these two lights. One – a lighting installation of sublime jade green, mint green, opaline glass in stainless steel and brass with stones such as onyx, lapis lazuli (width 5.1’ and height 9.1’). Two – a dark blue, amber, frosted white hand-blown glass in an antique brass finish with citrine stones (width 6.9’, height 9.7’).