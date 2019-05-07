Home Lifestyle Fashion

Korea’s changing seasons in clicks, calligraphy & ceramics

The ink paintings on display capture the  simple and succinct essence of Korean paintings.

A photograph depicting spring season, a time when almost entire Korea is painted in pastel pink.

If you want to experience the harmony of black and white in Korean ink painting, rhythmic movement of Korean calligraphy, elegance of pale green lustre of ceramic pottery, and the distinctive seasons of Korea, head to Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI). The ongoing exhibition, Impressions: A Journey Backwards, encapsulates all things Korean through 31 artworks of calligraphy, pottery ink paintings and photographs. These artworks have been collected over years via donations from Korean and Indian artists as well as from repositories like South Korea’s Goryeo Celadon Museum.

“Goryeo Celadon, also called greenware, are the ceramic items produced in ancient Korea during Goryeo dynasty,” informs Radhika Mittal, art and exhibition assistant at KCCI. “Originally from China, these spread to Korea by the 12th century, and are considered objects of fine art.” Korean calligraphy, Mittal says, was introduced to Korea by the Chinese. “Korean calligraphy was revolutionised by calligrapher Kim Jeong-hi, who introduced the Chusa style during the 19th century. Calligraphy is not only an artistic, but a spiritual activity.” Calligraphy in Korean culture is an act of training and disciplining the mind. Only when one can achieve singular control of mind, can one create brilliant calligraphy. To create a work of calligraphy, one must be equipped with four main tools – paper, brush, ink stick and ink stone.

The ink paintings on display capture the  simple and succinct essence of Korean paintings. Often without form or structure, they emphasise simplicity, spontaneity and self-expression.“By just using dots and lines, they convey deeper meanings. The goal of the ink painting is not to recreate the exact characteristic of the subject, but encapsulate its spirit,” avers Mittal. Unlike most East Asian countries, Korea experiences four distinct non-tropical seasons viz spring, summer, autumn and winter. All these seasons have been captured by photographer Shampa Guha Majumdar, who travelled to the country, few years ago. The show remains on till May 31.

Korean Calligraphy
Calligraphy is an act of training and disciplining the mind. Only when one can achieve singular control of mind, can become a good calligrapher. To create a work of calligraphy, one must be equipped with four main tools – paper, brush, ink stick and ink stone. This art in Korea was revolutionsed by calligrapher Kim Jeong-hi.

