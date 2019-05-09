Home Lifestyle Fashion

Blooms in Meenakari

Tapping into this dynamics, are sisters Mamta and Vidhi Gupta of Zariin Jewellery, with their new line called Rozana – jewellery pieces for everyday wearability.

Published: 09th May 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) Founders Vidhi and Mamta Gupta of Zariin Jewellery; items from the Rozana line

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Symbolism holds profound sartorial value. Through non-verbal conversation, symbolism speaks to everybody individually, connecting with each one’s aesthetic fecundity. Of all symbolism, jewellery is tangibly articulated. Tapping into this dynamics, are sisters Mamta and Vidhi Gupta of Zariin Jewellery, with their new line called Rozana – jewellery pieces for everyday wearability.

Resplendent floral motifs bloom across the entire collection in design, details and colours. Lightweight, contemporary in artistry, with tones of Meenakari (a Persian technique of enamelling or colouring metal surfaces), none of the pieces are over the top. Just functional, yet appealing. “Elegant neck pieces, functional earrings, medium-sized rings and lustrous bracelets lend a spring-like vibrancy to the collection in combinations blue and red or white and black,” says Mamta.

All pieces are set in 22K gold or sterling silver plating with semi-precious stones, and handmade by artisans, who the sisters claim, are paid a fair wage. “There’s no mass production or unfair labour practices,” says Vidhi.  

For the Gupta sisters, their early interest in jewellery design led them to work with craftsmen, designers and industry mentors to amass knowledge before launching their business. Having an aptitude for fashion helped. “As design enthusiasts, we were always creatively inclined. This drew us to sketching jewellery designs. As time passed, we grew more interested in the craft and decided to use our enthusiasm and skills in introducing a brand of our own,” says Vidhi, who holds a degree in Corporate Finance from Indiana University. And Mamta holds an undergraduate degree in Economics Hons from Sri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi University, followed by an MBA in Rochester, USA.  

Today, Zariin Jewellery retails in above 100 stores in India and North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East. few of their patrons include actors Sonam Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, and the cast of soap-opera All My Children (2012).

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp