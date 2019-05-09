Blooms in Meenakari

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Symbolism holds profound sartorial value. Through non-verbal conversation, symbolism speaks to everybody individually, connecting with each one’s aesthetic fecundity. Of all symbolism, jewellery is tangibly articulated. Tapping into this dynamics, are sisters Mamta and Vidhi Gupta of Zariin Jewellery, with their new line called Rozana – jewellery pieces for everyday wearability.

Resplendent floral motifs bloom across the entire collection in design, details and colours. Lightweight, contemporary in artistry, with tones of Meenakari (a Persian technique of enamelling or colouring metal surfaces), none of the pieces are over the top. Just functional, yet appealing. “Elegant neck pieces, functional earrings, medium-sized rings and lustrous bracelets lend a spring-like vibrancy to the collection in combinations blue and red or white and black,” says Mamta.

All pieces are set in 22K gold or sterling silver plating with semi-precious stones, and handmade by artisans, who the sisters claim, are paid a fair wage. “There’s no mass production or unfair labour practices,” says Vidhi.

For the Gupta sisters, their early interest in jewellery design led them to work with craftsmen, designers and industry mentors to amass knowledge before launching their business. Having an aptitude for fashion helped. “As design enthusiasts, we were always creatively inclined. This drew us to sketching jewellery designs. As time passed, we grew more interested in the craft and decided to use our enthusiasm and skills in introducing a brand of our own,” says Vidhi, who holds a degree in Corporate Finance from Indiana University. And Mamta holds an undergraduate degree in Economics Hons from Sri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi University, followed by an MBA in Rochester, USA.

Today, Zariin Jewellery retails in above 100 stores in India and North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East. few of their patrons include actors Sonam Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, and the cast of soap-opera All My Children (2012).