Cucumber, charcoal and more: New soaps

By Express News Service

Kai Essentials has launched new luxe bathing bars. These handcrafted bars are enriched with pure ingredients like neem, tulsi, mint, cucumber, sandalwood and aloe vera.

The Neem & Tulsi Scrub bar aims to soothe itchy skin cause by intense exposure to summer heat and reduce dryness.

The Activated Charcoal bar aims to rid off toxins.

The Mint & Cucumber bar contains anti-bacterial properties to unclog pores and remove excess oil.

The Neem & Aloe Vera bar tackles skin infections and pigmentation, and repairs dull, dry and chapped skin.

The Lemon Burst bathing bar is rich in vitamin C and recommended for puffy skin. The Apricot Scrub bar triggers growth of new cells.