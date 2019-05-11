Cucumber, charcoal and more: New soaps
Kai Essentials has launched new luxe bathing bars. These handcrafted bars are enriched with pure ingredients like neem, tulsi, mint, cucumber, sandalwood and aloe vera.
The Neem & Tulsi Scrub bar aims to soothe itchy skin cause by intense exposure to summer heat and reduce dryness.
The Activated Charcoal bar aims to rid off toxins.
The Mint & Cucumber bar contains anti-bacterial properties to unclog pores and remove excess oil.
The Neem & Aloe Vera bar tackles skin infections and pigmentation, and repairs dull, dry and chapped skin.
The Lemon Burst bathing bar is rich in vitamin C and recommended for puffy skin. The Apricot Scrub bar triggers growth of new cells.