How to choose the right wig and hair extensions

Shahnaz Husain By

Express News Service

For thinning hair — and even the case of balding — one can consider options like hair extensions and wigs. Wigs are especially useful for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy as they face hair loss during this time.

Wigs and hair extensions can also be worn for special occasions to add a touch of glamour. However, certain things need to be kept in mind. The wig should not only suit your face shape but also your lifestyle. For this, get in touch with a hair dresser as he/she would be able to guide you better.

The chosen wig should also be in keeping with your personality. For example, for a quiet and introverted person, the wig should not be too stylised. The age of the wearer is also important. A younger person can go for a trendy style while a mature person would like something more natural.

In case of partial balding, you can go for hair extensions, but take care that the hair of the hair extensions match with your natural hair in colour and texture. Hair extensions come in many forms — some are clipped on and temporary while others are permanent.

These are popular these days because they add length and thickness to the hair and help you look stylish. Hair extensions can mean a fall, ponytail, switches, braids or toupees. One can also use hair extensions of a different colour to provide streaks, which add glamour.

Wigs can be made of real or synthetic hair. A real hair wig will be affected by seasonal changes — in humid weather, it may turn frizzy. Wigs and extensions made of real hair have a more realistic look than synthetic hair. Synthetic wigs are easier to style and the style lasts longer.

There are many kinds of wigs, so one has to take advice from a hairstylist and then decide before going ahead with one. For instance, there are cap wigs and capless wigs, based on the way they are made. Capless wigs are more popular these days as they do not give complete coverage to head, which allows the pores of the scalp to breathe and prevent perspiration. One has to ensure that the wig fits very well and is comfortable. Tape, fasteners and straps are used to make a wig more secure.