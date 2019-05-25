Home Lifestyle Fashion

Signature designs get a new canvas at Casa Pop in Delhi

Different forms of silk have been fashioned into kaftans, long dresses, coverups, tops, pyjamas, running shorts, and shrugs bringing out an eclectic in prints, all in a dramatic diva-like glamorous av

A visual of Casa Pop store in Delhi's Mehrauli. (Photo | File)

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Interiors to apparel, the distance may seem to have traversed medium, scale and technique, but for renowned architect and interior designer Raseel Gujral Ansal, the transition was only a natural extension of her creative savoir-faire. With seamlessness in execution, she launched her resort wear collection under the brand Casa Pop, at her newly launched store at One Style Mile, Mehrauli.

Applauded for her archetypal kitschy patterning, she has always managed to catch the pulse of the youth with her vibrant colour palate and motifs that reflect an urban sensibility, witnessed through her wallpapers, fabrics, tableware, incidental furniture, accessories, and now clothes. 

This endeavour is born out of Gujral’s organic carte blanche approach towards design. “The only thing that’s changed is the canvas. The art remains the same,” she says, in a gentle voice. 

Different forms of silk have been fashioned into kaftans, long dresses, coverups, tops, pyjamas, running shorts, and shrugs bringing out an eclectic in prints, all in a dramatic diva-like glamorous avatar. 

On one end of the spectrum, you have flower and bird prints and on the other, you have leopards and cheetahs. 

A progressive feather in Ansal’s creative hat is customisation. You can pick your own silhouette and print style, and receive a personalised garment in two weeks. “We’re an easy wear design merchandise, not a volume-based business. And I also realise that people want to be a part of the creative process.” 

The adaptation to the medium of fabric came during a recent fashion week wherein a friend of Ansal’s casually remarked about exploring the apparel medium. Because Ansal is always scouting for new inspiration, she immediately took to working out the details. “I don’t know what I am going to work on next, but it is going to be what my heart tells me. Creativity is not about being boxed but flying free with one’s ambition, and that’s exactly what I am doing.”  

Availability: Casa Pop, One Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli; Casa Pop, MG Road; Casa Paradox, The Chanakya; Casa-pop.com

