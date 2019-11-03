Home Lifestyle Fashion

Digital wedding invites with Anita Dongre and Paperless Post

The market is full of a variety of wedding invitation options such as scroll cards, box cards, fabric cards and quirky ones.

Published: 03rd November 2019 03:28 PM

anita_dongre

Designer Anita Dongre (Photo | Twitter)

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The market is full of a variety of wedding invitation options such as scroll cards, box cards, fabric cards and quirky ones. But with an increasing focus on cost-cutting and saving the environment, a lot of people have started opting for digital invites. 

Helming conscious living and preservation of India’s age-old art and heritage, Anita Dongre has collaborated with Paperless Post to bring the artistry of her wedding designs to life. Dongre says, “Paperless Post has collaborations with international design maestros such as Oscar de la Renta, Kate Spade New York and Kelly Wearstler, and I am honoured to be the first Indian designer to create a range for them. Our design teams worked together and developed prints to be a part of these digital invites.”

The collection comprises 11 sets of invitations showcasing a mélange of stunning floral and botanical motifs in pretty muted pinks, powder blues, mint greens, fresh peaches, chirpy yellows and bold tangerines. 

“Each set includes specific invitations for the mehendi, sangeet and reception. As these cards are coordinated, the bride and the groom can choose the design that fits their wedding theme. Moreover, using the online digital tool one can also personalise the designs – in the distinctive style and patterns,” she adds. 

One can also send invitations and receive the RSVPs for each event using the digi tool. Dongre says, “As the collection is digital, it’s an environmentally conscious and a wiser alternative to everything that is available. We opted for digital invites even for my son Yash’s wedding earlier this year.”

Any quirky options? “We have just launched our signature prints and are excited to see what the future holds for us.” Paperless Post has free and premium options. Anita Dongre invitations will cost roughly 50 cents (approximately Rs 35) per invite for a 200-card order.

Available at: paperlesspost.com

