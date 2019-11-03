Fashion fusion: Karl Lagerfeld ties up with Cover Story

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

What happens when an iconic global fashion brand and a fast fashion brand catering to the Indian woman come together? Sparks fly. Paris-based Karl Lagerfeld and London-based Cover Story—a part of The Future Group—gave a fillip to the festive season by launching their much-anticipated collaboration in Delhi recently. Created exclusively for Indian fashion-lovers, the collection showcases timeless, signature styles across ready-to-wear garments and accessories for Fall-Winter 2019.

Manjula Tiwari, CEO, Cover Story, says, “During his lifetime, Karl Lagerfeld influenced multiple generations of women with his inimitable design philosophy. A mix of Parisian chic, with a touch of the avant-garde—this ethos is reflected in the eponymous label that fashion-enthusiasts across the world have come to love and revere.”

The designs have been created keeping in mind Indian body-types, and seasonal and cultural preferences. The monochromatic casual-chic daywear collection is a play of athleisure that can be worn to the board-room or at brunch. Key looks are crafted in black and white, with highlights of red. Must-haves for the day include: the iconic, fitted white blouse with a black tie; oversized as well as peplumed white shirts; poplin shirt-dress, elegantly cinched at the waist with a logo belt and a fit-and-flare dress. The rock-chic evening collection celebrates the glamour of Paris by night with sequins and bodycon silhouettes to tux detailing, chains and studs. Must-haves include: a black sequinned wide-leg jumpsuit, a tuxedo-dress juxtaposed with a georgette sleeve and a deep red halter-neck knitted dress worn with a studded leather jacket. Besides, there is a comfortable range of trench-coats, leather jackets and logo sweatshirts.

Caroline Lebar, head of Image and Communications, Karl Lagerfeld, says, “At Karl Lagerfeld, we have always celebrated the individual spirit that shapes a woman’s sense of style. And when it comes to fashion, the Indian woman and her sartorial preferences are truly unique! It is an exciting time to be able to engage with the Indian market and we are delighted to have found a like-minded partner in Cover Story.”

The ‘Karl Lagerfeld for Cover Story’ collection is now available across 19 stand-alone Cover Story shops across Delhi, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.