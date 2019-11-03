Home Lifestyle Fashion

Unleash the beast within

Get on the wild side with these animal-shaped bookshelves

Animal shaped shelves

By Express News Service
How about stacking your books on a horse? Or inside the belly of a rhino, maybe? Well, Gurugram-based interior design brand, Casa Exotique’s new animal-shaped bookshelves let you do just that. From sturdy stallions to powerful rhinos, and adorable sheep to sprightly reindeer, the collection is full of wild beauties.

Made from bleached plywood, the beautifully carved pieces are available in colour options such as natural wood, brown and black. Their spacious tops can also be used as a study table or simply consoles to provide platforms for coffee table books, vases and other items of decor. Deep vertical shelves are best for photo albums, newspapers, and tabloids, while horizontal shelves acknowledge the worth of precious books, unique and classic movies.

Describing the collection, Bhawana Bhatnagar, founder and interior stylist for Casa Exotique, says, “Animal prints have always been one of the trendiest looks for home decor and furniture, and these bookshelves, which are a fine medley of primitive beauty and perfection, not only enhance the beauty of one’s surroundings but also bring in an aura of cool, urban chic.”Bhatnagar also adds that customisation is possible in terms of colour and finish. Price on request.

