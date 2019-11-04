Home Lifestyle Fashion

Ferrari to launch fashion collaboration with Armani

Ferrari has unveiled four new models this year as it renews a product portfolio, and will preview a fifth next Wednesday at an event in Rome.

Published: 04th November 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ferrari Store in Milan, Italy. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Sportscar maker Ferrari on Monday announced a fashion collaboration with Giorgio Armani as part of its long-promised strategy to squeeze more value out of the storied company's allure.

CEO Louis Camilleri told analysts that Ferrari aims to earn 10% of earnings before interest and taxes within a decade from three defined brand extension areas: apparel, entertainment and luxury services.

The Italian company aims to both increase and retain a greater portion of the 800 million euros ($892 million) in products bearing the prancing horse logo, the CEO said. That will include jettisoning licenses that don't properly represent Ferrari.

"This is not just about profit, this is about enhancing our brand equity and the vitality and vibrancy of the brand," Camilleri said.

Ferrari has long had one of the world's most recognizable brands, but it has only recently translated that into value. Its brand's value grew from $4 billion in 2014 to $8.3 billion in 2019, according to London-based consultants Brand Finance. It is now seventh on Brand Finance's list of most valuable luxury brands, from 350th five years ago.

As part of the new strategy, Ferrari will focus the use of its brand, reducing licenses by half and eliminating a third of the product categories currently available.

Besides the apparel line to be produced in Italy through a long-term deal with Armani, Ferrari will expand its entertainment offerings, which currently comprise theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Barcelona and two museums in Italy, with driving simulation centers to leverage its Formula 1 racing heritage.

The third category, luxury services, will include a new restaurant with Michelin-star chef Massimo Bottura to open next year at the Maranello headquarters, which already has a Ferrari-themed hotel.

Ferrari raised its earnings forecast, citing a robust third-quarter performance including a 9% increase in deliveries.

It raised its full-year forecast for net revenues to 3.7 billion euros, from 3.5 billion euros previously. It lifted its prediction for earnings before interest, taxes and amortization to 1.27 billion euros from 1.25 billion euros.

In the third quarter, earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose 11% to 311 million euros. Revenues rose 9% to 915 million euros.

Deliveries hit 2,474 vehicles, lifted by the Ferrari Portofino and the 812 Superfast. They were up by double-digits in Europe, were flat in the Americas and dipped 2% in greater China. Full-year volumes will be in the 10,000-region.

Ferrari has unveiled four new models this year as it renews a product portfolio, and will preview a fifth next Wednesday at an event in Rome.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Armani Ferrari
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp