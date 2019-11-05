Home Lifestyle Fashion

Migration woven into societal fabric

Ekaya Banaras’ garments reflect migratory routes that throw open myriad landscapes when one goes looking for a place to call home.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

CEO, Ekaya Banaras, Palak Shah.

CEO, Ekaya Banaras, Palak Shah.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The crossover from what you had once imagined to what the actuality of the times uncovers, is in itself a compelling journey of discovery. The refusal to stay fixated to a particular notion of being can open fields of extraordinary revelations.

Having recently experienced one such transformative occurrence is Palak Shah, CEO, Ekaya Banaras, who began ideating on a new collection one year ago with only an abstract conception of what she’s like it to be. A year later, it’s gathered an entirely new framework, far greater than what she had envisioned. Appropriately titled, The Crossing – Natives of Nowhere, the new apparel collection is reflective not just of her crossing over from one deeply held idea to another, but also of the larger notions of belonging. Or, perhaps, the lack of it.

To cut the long story short, the inspiration is drawn from the nomad inherent in all of us.

“We are all the same and from time to time have spurts of restlessness to find the meaning of what’s home, what defines it and where we belong. This is a collection that picks from, and pays tribute, to that eternal chase along with the complexities of migration,” says Shah.

The collection presents 40-45 pieces comprising lehengas, saris and ready-to-wear garments that incorporate a medley of stylistic elements to highlight the nomadic reality of our times. Just like these wayfarers don’t have a particular place they call home, so are the clothes that don’t stop at being ‘defined’ by one set of meaning.

“The clothes are a melting pot of the diversity of what we know and understand our culture. It’s a disclosure of its unified identity,” she says, adding, “Attractive Persian calligraphy and craft details with motifs of flora-fauna have been rendered through the fineness of Banarasi kadwa and fekua techniques. The sophistication of silk and the gracefulness of mashru brings out the subtleties without being loud.”

Of the several nature-inspired patterning one sees, the ones taken from Mughal miniatures such as the gul-andar-gul (flower inside flower), gul-e-vilaya and gul-hazara (thousand-petalled flower) are created to bring out its elaborateness.

“The cheerful bulbul and clever parrot, in addition to other motifs, are also depicted through a colour palette of green, indigo, grey, mustard, rust, pink, purple, maroon. “All these hues bring to mind the countless landscapes the eternal nomad passes in search for a new identity, a new home, only to realise, there is no fixed home.” And thus, the journey continues.

In a nutshell

The collection by Ekaya Banaras presents 40-45 pieces comprising lehengas, saris and ready-to-wear garments that incorporate a medley of stylistic elements to highlight the nomadic reality of our times.

At: D-7, Defence Colony; Ekaya.in 

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ekaya Banaras
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp