“I don’t have anything to wear”

Retro in today’s day is a theme that many love to party in. 

Published: 01st October 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Abhimanika Yadav (File Photo |EPS)

By Abhimanika Yadav
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every time we head towards our wardrobe, we change our outfits a billion times before we leave home. “ I don’t have anything to wear ;( “  is what we tell ourselves almost every day. Your wardrobe often takes shape on the floor or your bed or desk. That means, it is time to rethink about what you purchase. Whether you want to save money or splurge, I’ve got you covered. When I shop online, I plan and decide what I actually want to buy (at least two outfits in my mind) before I hit the Checkout button. It is always better to start well and end well. 

I love the timeless colours black and white. They go well with almost every occasion. A pair of black or blue denim, a tee or a shirt ( preferably white), a cute accessory and pop a dark shade of lip colour and shoes and this gives an everyday outfit a unique and chic look. ( This is what most of the fashionistas do. You can rely on these looks which are fail-safe, to go on with your existing wardrobe.

Abhimanika Yadav is a former  Mrs Universe, a fashionista and a fitness expert in Hyderabad.

The “Blouses”
these look so good with a pair of wedges or espadrilles. The puff sleeves or the ruffles are the most trending ones now. Let them do the talking. A pair of denim and a belt would complete the look. Stick to either a white or black blouse so that you can use it often. 

The “ Knitwear” 
 I always found the knitwear very tricky. It made me feel like a patient who is in the recovery phase or that time of the month look. Later, I discovered the coloured knits that actually elevated the look of the outfit and is completely a game-changer in this current weather conditions. White boots are definitely a must with a coloured knit and a pair of jeans. 

The “stripes” 
 go well for your work or weekend. Pair the stripe shirt with trousers, jeans or a black skirt. And wearing a pair of sneakers to this would give a complete street style look which is suitable for the day whether at office or a casual brunch.The “ Slip Dress” 
you could definitely get away with this outfit in summers. If you do not wish to show your skin then layer it up with a tee or a shirt. Block heels and a statement bag could reinvigorate any bland and boring outfit. This look works as an ideal day to night summer look.

