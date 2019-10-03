Red meets white

By Express News Service

Known for her exotic, bold, free-spirited and classy prints in bright colours, designer Masaba Gupta’s label, House of Masaba, is anything but ordinary.

And the very trendy, boho-chic finesse is also there in her latest festive wear collection, which exudes charm along with a traditional touch.

“Festivals exude high spirits and excitement, and so should your outfit.

This year, let comfort define a trend with long flowy kurtas and breezy pants in bright and bold colours for a spin.

Besides, play up a sari by pairing it with long-sleeved blouses or the very conservative long embellished blouse. While reds, yellows and pinks dominate the festive palette, I think one can play with a little shimmer and embellishment on earthy colours to stand out,” feels Masaba.

House of Masaba has designed two saris exclusively for Durga Puja in red and white – the traditional colours of the Puja – and added a twist with illustrations of Maa Kali’s face on the pallu.

The saris have flowers and leaves foil printed on bright shades of red and maroon to amp up the high energy of the festival.

“Even though it’s a festive season, your morning outfit should be vibrant yet comfortable. The ideal outfit would be an easy, flowing and fuss-free anarkali or an angarakha kurta in bright pinks, reds and yellows. And, for the evenings you can switch to a light lehenga or a classic sari,” suggests Masaba.