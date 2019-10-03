Home Lifestyle Fashion

Red meets white

Known for her exotic, bold, free-spirited and classy prints in bright colours, designer Masaba Gupta’s label, House of Masaba, is anything but ordinary.

Published: 03rd October 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

This is a thigh-high red slit dress with quirky animal prints, a perfect dress for your Diwali night.

This is a thigh-high red slit dress with quirky animal prints, a perfect dress for your Diwali night.

By Express News Service

Known for her exotic, bold, free-spirited and classy prints in bright colours, designer Masaba Gupta’s label, House of Masaba, is anything but ordinary.

And the very trendy, boho-chic finesse is also there in her latest festive wear collection, which exudes charm along with a traditional touch.

“Festivals exude high spirits and excitement, and so should your outfit.

This year, let comfort define a trend with long flowy kurtas and breezy pants in bright and bold colours for a spin.

Besides, play up a sari by pairing it with long-sleeved blouses or the very conservative long embellished blouse. While reds, yellows and pinks dominate the festive palette, I think one can play with a little shimmer and embellishment on earthy colours to stand out,” feels Masaba. 

House of Masaba has designed two saris exclusively for Durga Puja in red and white – the traditional colours of the Puja – and added a twist with illustrations of Maa Kali’s face on the pallu.

The saris have flowers and leaves foil printed on bright shades of red and maroon to amp up the high energy of the festival.

“Even though it’s a festive season, your morning outfit should be vibrant yet comfortable. The ideal outfit would be an easy, flowing and fuss-free anarkali or an angarakha kurta in bright pinks, reds and yellows. And, for the evenings you can switch to a light lehenga or a classic sari,” suggests Masaba.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp