Home Lifestyle Fashion

What are the bling millennials wants? Experts decipher

Do millennials love decking up or toning it down when accessorising with jewellery? Experts decipher the current trend.

Published: 04th October 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Brands like Kalyan Jewellers always had a dedicated line for men’s jewellery, and strongly believes this market segment has tremendous growth potential.

Brands like Kalyan Jewellers always had a dedicated line for men’s jewellery, and strongly believes this market segment has tremendous growth potential.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Change is inevitable. True for everything, including jewellery trends that have witnessed a shift from patterns in yellow gold to gemstones and other studded variants.

Amidst the multiple avenues and mediums on offer, millennials are choosing comfortable, minimal and classy designs, that are innovative and personalised.

“In the age of digital disruptions, the fast-changing industry witnesses new trends every year. We are dealing with a new kind of audience in India that has a wide variety of options available at its discretion,” says TS Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director – Kalyan Jewellers.

“Millennials want to enjoy the vibe of the moment. Whether it’s a festival or party, they choose to be sophisticated and subtle, and that’s why the demand of minimalist jewellery is high,” says Rohan Sharma, Managing Director of RK Jewellers South Extension.

Talking about the extent of social media moulding one’s preference and making millennials more aware about what the latest trends designs are, Eishita Puri, founder of EURUMME says, “You see someone wearing something on Instagram and you want it...there’s your demand creation.”

Adding to this, Kalyanaraman believes social media marketplace will become a reality. That there’s a chance the impulsive buying trend will penetrate the jewellery market as well, and small-ticket jewellery items will be bought via these platforms.

“At a brick-and-mortar level, we get customers who bring reference images taken from social media and request us to create identical pieces.” 

Occasions, too, are a deciding factor for millennials’ buying preference. “Jewellery chosen for occasions like weddings or celebrations, like Diwali, are traditional statement making pieces. Jewellery preference also changes based on the region or culture in which the consumers are based. The predominant trend is for South Indians to opt for yellow gold jewellery and for a North Indian to buy a diamond, polka or kundan designs.

However, with a more trend-aware audience, buying decisions are more design specific. They look for exclusivity and finesse, and opt for heritage and handmade jewellery with a historical context,” says Kalyanaraman.

Clothes maketh the man, or is it jewellery?

Do clothes’ trends influence jewellery trends? Or vice versa? Some believe the two industries work independently, and others feel otherwise.  

For Goenka, it’s the first. “For the wedding and festive season, we prefer to make the design pattern sporting modern and traditional elements which compliments your outfit as well. Your overall dressing affects your jewellery and gives you a classy contemporary look.” Echoing this idea is Sharma, who feels that the massive variety in jewellery designs and pace at which trends change that the 
current jewellery design goes well with any outfit and occasion.

Jewellery designer Radhika Agrawal contradicts this idea. She says today’s fashion landscape sees both industries work in tandem as styling takes precedence. “Styling can be minimal or over the top, and both, clothes and jewellery, are the essentials of styling. We as a label look into what’s trending or what are the latest runway looks to understand what kind of jewellery would work for the upcoming season.” 

Men, also in the game

The millennial man also enjoys his share of bling. “Men in our country have become equally conscious about how they accessorise, all thanks to social media. From cufflinks to tie pins, brooches to chains, men have really started experimenting with these, which has influenced sales as well. Influencers and bloggers are one of the main reasons men are getting conscious about trends,” says Agrawal.

Brands like Kalyan Jewellers always had a dedicated line for men’s jewellery, and strongly believes this market segment has tremendous growth potential.

“Bracelets and rings are still the most preferred, but there’s a steady uptick in demand for chains, tie-pins, cuff links and single studs. Platinum continues to rule the roost but in the South, yellow and white gold are preferred,” says Kalyanaraman. 

But Puri points how  the percentage of men who wear jewellery is still small. “There choice is limited to a pendant or a small ring. There are men who enjoy wearing a statement brooch or larger jewellery pieces, but they don’t constitute the majority.” 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalyan Jewellers
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp