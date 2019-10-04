What are the bling millennials wants? Experts decipher

Angela Paljor By

Change is inevitable. True for everything, including jewellery trends that have witnessed a shift from patterns in yellow gold to gemstones and other studded variants.



Amidst the multiple avenues and mediums on offer, millennials are choosing comfortable, minimal and classy designs, that are innovative and personalised.



“In the age of digital disruptions, the fast-changing industry witnesses new trends every year. We are dealing with a new kind of audience in India that has a wide variety of options available at its discretion,” says TS Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director – Kalyan Jewellers.

“Millennials want to enjoy the vibe of the moment. Whether it’s a festival or party, they choose to be sophisticated and subtle, and that’s why the demand of minimalist jewellery is high,” says Rohan Sharma, Managing Director of RK Jewellers South Extension.



Talking about the extent of social media moulding one’s preference and making millennials more aware about what the latest trends designs are, Eishita Puri, founder of EURUMME says, “You see someone wearing something on Instagram and you want it...there’s your demand creation.”

Adding to this, Kalyanaraman believes social media marketplace will become a reality. That there’s a chance the impulsive buying trend will penetrate the jewellery market as well, and small-ticket jewellery items will be bought via these platforms.



“At a brick-and-mortar level, we get customers who bring reference images taken from social media and request us to create identical pieces.”

Occasions, too, are a deciding factor for millennials’ buying preference. “Jewellery chosen for occasions like weddings or celebrations, like Diwali, are traditional statement making pieces. Jewellery preference also changes based on the region or culture in which the consumers are based. The predominant trend is for South Indians to opt for yellow gold jewellery and for a North Indian to buy a diamond, polka or kundan designs.



However, with a more trend-aware audience, buying decisions are more design specific. They look for exclusivity and finesse, and opt for heritage and handmade jewellery with a historical context,” says Kalyanaraman.

Clothes maketh the man, or is it jewellery?



Do clothes’ trends influence jewellery trends? Or vice versa? Some believe the two industries work independently, and others feel otherwise.



For Goenka, it’s the first. “For the wedding and festive season, we prefer to make the design pattern sporting modern and traditional elements which compliments your outfit as well. Your overall dressing affects your jewellery and gives you a classy contemporary look.” Echoing this idea is Sharma, who feels that the massive variety in jewellery designs and pace at which trends change that the

current jewellery design goes well with any outfit and occasion.

Jewellery designer Radhika Agrawal contradicts this idea. She says today’s fashion landscape sees both industries work in tandem as styling takes precedence. “Styling can be minimal or over the top, and both, clothes and jewellery, are the essentials of styling. We as a label look into what’s trending or what are the latest runway looks to understand what kind of jewellery would work for the upcoming season.”

Men, also in the game



The millennial man also enjoys his share of bling. “Men in our country have become equally conscious about how they accessorise, all thanks to social media. From cufflinks to tie pins, brooches to chains, men have really started experimenting with these, which has influenced sales as well. Influencers and bloggers are one of the main reasons men are getting conscious about trends,” says Agrawal.

Brands like Kalyan Jewellers always had a dedicated line for men’s jewellery, and strongly believes this market segment has tremendous growth potential.



“Bracelets and rings are still the most preferred, but there’s a steady uptick in demand for chains, tie-pins, cuff links and single studs. Platinum continues to rule the roost but in the South, yellow and white gold are preferred,” says Kalyanaraman.

But Puri points how the percentage of men who wear jewellery is still small. “There choice is limited to a pendant or a small ring. There are men who enjoy wearing a statement brooch or larger jewellery pieces, but they don’t constitute the majority.”

