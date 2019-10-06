Trash to Treasure: Recycle plastic bottles with Rug Republic

By Express News Service

There is constant talk these days about doing our bit for the environment to leave behind a better world for our children. While some may choose to sweep these issues under the carpet, others fight environmental degradation by recycling plastics into, well, carpets. Yes, The Rug Republic (TRR) has made controlling plastic pollution not just a profitable proposition, but is also setting a great example of sustainable development.

The Delhi-based brand with an international presence is known for its eco-friendly rugs and carpets made from recycled silk yarns and other multi-fibre textiles. Now, it has taken sustainability to another level by recycling bicycle tubes and PET yarns extracted from used water bottles to create unique and vibrant floor coverings.

The company, owned by entrepreneur Aditya Gupta, functions on the philosophy of Rethink, Rediscover, Renew. “Products today need to have a story as well as a soul. Green living is not just a fad any more, but a need of the hour. Which is why recycled materials have become a global favourite and outdoor furnishings made from recycled PET bottles are a universal hit,” says Gupta.

The process for turning plastic into carpets is quite simple. The PET bottles contain metal caps, rings and PVC labels that are removed as they cause problem downstream. Baling machines then compress and crush them into bales. A truckload of bales then reaches the recycling facility where the flattened bottles are shredded, washed and dried, resulting in ‘washed flakes’. Spinning units use these washed flakes to make yarn, which is then used in making the rugs. Available at therugrepulic.in, they are priced at `8,900 onwards.