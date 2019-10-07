Bold and beautiful

By Express News Service

Designer Tanvi Sawlani’s latest AW’19 edit titled An Exploration of Femininity taps into the forever evolving vision of femininity.

It’s been Sawlani’s attempt, through her label Zwaan (‘swan’ in Dutch) to always a create something timeless, and this collection of gowns in sharp silhouettes with drapes and pleats, personifies that vision.

“For the collection, we drew inspiration from various ideas of what femininity stands for. We wanted to portray a modern woman who is fierce and strong, but can choose to be soft and sensitive at the same time.”

The collection uses a lot of line-based motifs and drapes, forming a rather sharp looking outfit in softer fabrics.

“Geometric and abstract embellishments are elements that you will see throughout the collection, mixing them with drapes and feminine silhouettes contributed to the vision of femininity,” says the NIFT graduate, who has used softer fabrics like chiffon, tulle, satin and knits.

The image of a millennial woman inspired the brand to design gowns in vibrant hues.

“The colours were inspired by a wider range of elements and exhibit the freedom I wanted to portray in the collection.”

There are gowns in pastels like ice blue, peach and nudes for a delicate look, bright colours like red, yellow, and cobalt blue for a fun one, and deeper shades like midnight blue, bottle green and black for those vying to make a bolder statement.

It was with the vision of creating minimalistic evening gowns for the contemporary woman that Swalani launched Zwaan in 2016. Since then, there’s been no looking back.

The collection

In her latest edit, An exploration of Femininity, designer Tanvi Sawlani combines sharp silhouettes with drapes and pleats with contradicting geomatric elements.