Don’t let high heels hurt

By Abhimanika Yadav
HYDERABAD: Most of us have been told that walking in your favourite five-inch stilettos pretty much wreaks havoc on your entire body.

Yet, we don’t quit. Research revealed that wearing high heels not only weakens your ankles but can actually damage the structure of your feet and other body parts. Heels cause the body weight to be transferred to the ball of the foot leading to increased pain.

It also causes ingrown toenails because heels can compress your toes.

So, the question arises, “No Heels? Ever?” It’s not all bad news. Wearing a small heel under two inches is encouraged because it lifts the arch of the foot and alleviates some discomfort. And if you have those perfect set of heels that go well with your outfit, then go for it.

If heels are a firm fixture in your wardrobe, I suggest you these exercises to reduce the risk of some serious injuries.

1) Toe-tapping: Sit in a chair, remove your shoes and while keeping your heels on the floor, lift your foot off the floor. Lower your foot slowly and repeat it for a couple of times.

2) Heel walking: Flex your feet and lift your toes off the ground and balance completely on your heels and walk at least for a minute and rest. Repeat this five to six times.

3) Heel raises: Stand on one leg with your weight completely on it. Now rise on your toes and lower down. Repeat this on the other leg. If need be, stand next to a chair for support.

Abhimanika Yadav is a former Mrs Universe, a fashionista and a fitness expert in Hyderabad.

