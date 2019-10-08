Floral fascination

Sharmistha Ghosal By

Being sassy and stylish while carrying a traditional look is not easy to achieve. But ace fashion designer Anita Dongre manages that with every creation, and this festive season is no exception. Fluid silhouettes, geometric shapes and pretty floral patterns are some of the key trends that she has incorporated in her 2019 Puja collection. “Vivid violets, Jaipur pinks, berry sorbets and lime greens are quite big this season. You can also choose from beautiful jewel tones of emerald greens and sapphire blues... celebratory colours look gorgeous on every skin tone,” offers Dongre.

Dongre’s festive Jaipur Love collection is inspired by Jaipur’s exquisite architecture and blends Rajputana and Mughal motifs. The collection has kurtas, classic Benarasi lehengas paired with embroidered cholis as well as tea dresses in opulent fabrics such as velvet. “Also, we have a couple of pieces with Mukesh work, a traditional embroidery craft originating from Lucknow, entailing twisted metallic threads,” she adds.

For an elegant day look, Dongre suggests embroidered kurtas in lightweight fabrics and airy pastel hues such as pristine whites, blush pinks and minty greens. “These are stylish and rate high on the comfort scale. For evening festivities, make a statement with gorgeous embellished saris in stunning hues of beige, reds or even lime greens.”

While selecting festive wear, one must always opt for ensembles that are lightweight, breathable and won’t weigh you down. “Always select pieces that are functional and have a timeless appeal. That way, you can always re-purpose them for different occasions, in a myriad ways, to create numerous looks,” explains the celebrated couturier.

As opposed to a few years back, the current trend is gradually veering towards minimalist fashion, with the focus shifting to heritage designs, moulded into new-age silhouettes. “Always opt for pieces that are breezy, youthful and comfortable. It always works to choose one statement piece that will help you stand out and enjoy the season’s festivities with ease, without being bogged down. Less is more, especially when it comes to jewellery,” adds Dongre.