Home Lifestyle Fashion

Tips for bridal makeup

Makeup dos and don’ts for every bride-to-be on her wedding day

Published: 08th October 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bridal makeup

For representational purposes

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

The wedding season is here and wedding bells must have already started ringing for some of you. And most of you must be worried about how to look your best on the most important day of your life. Well, worry not, we spoke to makeup experts to find out what are the best practices to follow to look your magnificent self.

“You want your skin to look healthy and glowing on your wedding day. Simply taking care of it a week before the D-day isn’t enough. Your skin needs time to take in nourishment and treatments. So, make time for yourself and indulge in the treatments at least six weeks prior to the ceremony to give your skin time to work,” says Kalpana Sharma, makeup artist, The Body Shop. “The idea is to accentuate the best features and keep the overall look simple, yet gorgeous,” she adds.

Here are few expert tips:

Prime up your skin two minutes after moisturising and blend it well. This helps to keep your concealer and foundation in place, and also keeps the makeup intact for a
long time.

 In order to obtain a long-lasting look with bold and bright colours that you would want to go in for your marriage, begin with a good face cleanup. Match the skin tone with the foundation to have a flawless look. Moisturising foundation is a good option for smooth and even coverage than a matte finish. Use a highlighter to accentuate the bridge of the nose, the chin, the forehead and the higher planes of the face. Avoid shimmer or glitter.

 Go for red and other darker shades for lips. But wear these with confidence and pride. “Years gone by were all about neutrals, nude lips but now its red matte, deep wine and dark chocolate lips,” says Mallika Gambhir, makeover expert, Persona Salon, Spa & Beauty Academy.

 Opt for smoky eyes as this look never goes out of trend. To ace the look, apply a hint of highlighter or glittery eyeliner. You can also apply golden eyeshadow instead of silver for brow bones. “From chocolate, earthy brown, forest brown, innovative dark green to peacock blue hues blended with golden or silver pigment for creating the smoky look is biggest trend this season,” puts in Gambhir.

 Lastly, if you have to attend many ceremonies during the day, opt for minimal makeup and a more natural look. If you are attending a night reception, go in for heavy makeup and colours. For morning weddings, pastel shades work best for the eye.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bridal makeup cosmetics
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp