Tips for bridal makeup

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

The wedding season is here and wedding bells must have already started ringing for some of you. And most of you must be worried about how to look your best on the most important day of your life. Well, worry not, we spoke to makeup experts to find out what are the best practices to follow to look your magnificent self.

“You want your skin to look healthy and glowing on your wedding day. Simply taking care of it a week before the D-day isn’t enough. Your skin needs time to take in nourishment and treatments. So, make time for yourself and indulge in the treatments at least six weeks prior to the ceremony to give your skin time to work,” says Kalpana Sharma, makeup artist, The Body Shop. “The idea is to accentuate the best features and keep the overall look simple, yet gorgeous,” she adds.

Here are few expert tips:

Prime up your skin two minutes after moisturising and blend it well. This helps to keep your concealer and foundation in place, and also keeps the makeup intact for a

long time.

In order to obtain a long-lasting look with bold and bright colours that you would want to go in for your marriage, begin with a good face cleanup. Match the skin tone with the foundation to have a flawless look. Moisturising foundation is a good option for smooth and even coverage than a matte finish. Use a highlighter to accentuate the bridge of the nose, the chin, the forehead and the higher planes of the face. Avoid shimmer or glitter.

Go for red and other darker shades for lips. But wear these with confidence and pride. “Years gone by were all about neutrals, nude lips but now its red matte, deep wine and dark chocolate lips,” says Mallika Gambhir, makeover expert, Persona Salon, Spa & Beauty Academy.

Opt for smoky eyes as this look never goes out of trend. To ace the look, apply a hint of highlighter or glittery eyeliner. You can also apply golden eyeshadow instead of silver for brow bones. “From chocolate, earthy brown, forest brown, innovative dark green to peacock blue hues blended with golden or silver pigment for creating the smoky look is biggest trend this season,” puts in Gambhir.

Lastly, if you have to attend many ceremonies during the day, opt for minimal makeup and a more natural look. If you are attending a night reception, go in for heavy makeup and colours. For morning weddings, pastel shades work best for the eye.