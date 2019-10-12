Colour coded

By Express News Service

A testament to AM:PM’s minimal philosophy, Altai, the festive collection highlights all the best parts of the label’s use of restraint and colour consciousness. With the use of an opulent colour palette of bottle green, burgundy, and touche – a novel colour between a cream and an ivory, contrast hues like fluorescent pinks and reds herald in the festive season. “Trying to find the balance between bolder artistry with bigger motifs and our signature look of understated effortlessness with every new collection, is what kills us behind-the-scenes,” says Priyanka Modi with a playful laugh as she elaborates on the painstaking process that AM: PM embarks on every season.

Looking beyond Diwali

An element of dreaminess and ethereality to it, Altai features sleek flowy silhouettes, intricately embroidered and structured jackets. The Indian touch is very much intact as the collection explores Western cuts such as a paper bag waist, amalgamating it with an Indian dhoti and staying true to its roots. The bolder and bigger geometric and floral prints on the pieces elevate them from previous collections, infusing a sense of drama to the apparel that only a season of celebration can. “A designer’s journey is not just one alone but multiple. It’s a holistic evolution in patterns, material, structures, and colours,” says Priyanka and the Altai collection reflects her words as it transforms into the real-life manifestation of AM: PM’s evolution over its 18-year life. Having held a company-wide meeting earlier this year to reevaluate the label’s values and, redefine some of its identifying terms such as luxury and elegance, Priyanka confesses that as the outcome of that, Altai is one of her favourite collections. “It’s not just about Diwali. It’s about the next wedding and party and at AM: PM, we want to design something that's going to stand the test of time and remain in your wardrobe for the next fifty years”, she says.

Timely revival

Featuring exquisite Chandheri, georgettes, and khadi in the new collection, the designer Priyanka seems delighted with the sudden resurgence of khadi material over the past few years.