Home Lifestyle Fashion

Colour coded

An element of dreaminess and ethereality to it, Altai features sleek flowy silhouettes, intricately embroidered and structured jackets.

Published: 12th October 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ensembles from the Altai collection.

Ensembles from the Altai collection.

By Express News Service

A testament to AM:PM’s minimal philosophy, Altai, the festive collection highlights all the best parts of the label’s use of restraint and colour consciousness. With the use of an opulent colour palette of bottle green, burgundy, and touche – a novel colour between a cream and an ivory, contrast hues like fluorescent pinks and reds herald in the festive season. “Trying to find the balance between bolder artistry with bigger motifs and our signature look of understated effortlessness with every new collection, is what kills us behind-the-scenes,” says Priyanka Modi with a playful laugh as she elaborates on the painstaking process that AM: PM embarks on every season.

Looking beyond Diwali
An element of dreaminess and ethereality to it, Altai features sleek flowy silhouettes, intricately embroidered and structured jackets. The Indian touch is very much intact as the collection explores Western cuts such as a paper bag waist, amalgamating it with an Indian dhoti and staying true to its roots. The bolder and bigger geometric and floral prints on the pieces elevate them from previous collections, infusing a sense of drama to the apparel that only a season of celebration can. “A designer’s journey is not just one alone but multiple. It’s a holistic evolution in patterns, material, structures, and colours,” says Priyanka and the Altai collection reflects her words as it transforms into the real-life manifestation of AM: PM’s evolution over its 18-year life. Having held a company-wide meeting earlier this year to reevaluate the label’s values and, redefine some of its identifying terms such as luxury and elegance, Priyanka confesses that as the outcome of that, Altai is one of her favourite collections. “It’s not just about Diwali. It’s about the next wedding and party and at AM: PM, we want to design something that's going to stand the test of time and remain in your wardrobe for the next fifty years”, she says.

Timely revival
Featuring exquisite Chandheri, georgettes, and khadi in the new collection, the designer Priyanka seems delighted with the sudden resurgence of khadi material over the past few years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Altai Diwali dress
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp