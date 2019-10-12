Starlit evening

By Express News Service

From Falguni Shane Peacock paying homage to the era of the ‘70s to Nitin Bal Chauhan highlighting the effects of dementia, the second day of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS’20 saw the presence of many Bollywood celebrities in the city.

Falguni Shane Peacock

Celebrated designers Falguni and Shane Peacock’s collection was a heady amalgamation of the poster period of individualistic fashion with today’s anti-conformist dressing. Accordingly the designers, “2020 will be about more-is-more!” Mini dresses in shimmer, fringed silhouettes, androgynous-meets-gusto, glam rock athleisure, blinding-bright glitter hues, and of-course denim of the seventies, made it a collection worth travelling back into time for. The colour palette included bold hues of poppy red, twilight purple, moss green, turquoise, kelly green,and softer tones like those of pool blue, ceramic, mint green, yolk yellow. Yami Gautam With her hair tied back, Gautam looked every bit resplendent in a multi-colour off-shoulder dress.

Sanjukta Dutta

Sanjukta Dutta’s collection Aakaash was inspired by the infinite sky and it’s many hues of blue. Dutta’s play of colours came to life on Mulberry silk with traditional motives to celebrate the land which has been rich in its greenery and wildlife. “The sky over our head is the biggest assurance to preserving all that nature has given us. With this thought in mind our, the new collection celebrates the sky and it’s shades which has a huge contribution in our existence,” said Dutta. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan walked the ramp for Dutta donning a shaded blue mekhla chador (the traditional Assamese sari) while Khan wore a beautiful royal blue lehenga.

Nitin Bal Chauhan

Nitin Bal Chauhan’s collection The Gatekeeper was inspired by decadence of kingdoms over the past. History is proof of how human greed has been the cause of decay of arts, culture and society. Opulent hand embroideries, inspired by pixelated forms of broken monuments and vandalised sculptures, were skilfully crafted to give a visual effect of 3D printing. While the contemporary silhouettes and hand clutches rendered the collection a modern flavour, the overplay of gold 3D embroideries and headgears inspired by vintage bonnets and hats created a feeling of a lost kingdom.

Yogita Kadam

Breaking the rules and beautifully marrying fresh hues, fluidity of line with concepts of symmetry and geometry, Yogita Kadam’s collection PrãnãyRã, draws inspiration from the magnificent Indian architecture. The collection showcased an amalgamation of the unconventional and traditional thread work, pearls and sequins on pure silk and organza fabric.

Priya Machineni

Designer Priya Machineni’s SS collection Angular Garden is made especially for the sophisticated millennial and features fine geometric shapes and delicate floral embroidery and elegant colours. “We make sure every piece you wear is timeless and classic,” said Machineni. Shamita Shetty was the showstopper for Machineni.