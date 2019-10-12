Home Lifestyle Fashion

Starlit evening

Celebrated designers Falguni and Shane Peacock’s collection was a heady amalgamation of the poster period of individualistic fashion with today’s anti-conformist dressing.

Published: 12th October 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

From Falguni Shane Peacock paying homage to the era of the ‘70s to Nitin Bal Chauhan highlighting the effects of dementia, the second day of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS’20 saw the presence of many Bollywood celebrities in the city.

Falguni Shane Peacock
Celebrated designers Falguni and Shane Peacock’s collection was a heady amalgamation of the poster period of individualistic fashion with today’s anti-conformist dressing. Accordingly the designers, “2020 will be about more-is-more!” Mini dresses in shimmer, fringed silhouettes, androgynous-meets-gusto, glam rock athleisure, blinding-bright glitter hues, and of-course denim of the seventies, made it a collection worth travelling back into time for. The colour palette included bold hues of poppy red, twilight purple, moss green, turquoise, kelly green,and softer tones like those of pool blue, ceramic, mint green, yolk yellow. Yami Gautam With her hair tied back, Gautam looked every bit resplendent in a multi-colour off-shoulder dress.

Sanjukta Dutta
Sanjukta Dutta’s collection Aakaash was inspired by the infinite sky and it’s many hues of blue. Dutta’s play of colours came to life on Mulberry silk with traditional motives to celebrate the land which has been rich in its greenery and wildlife. “The sky over our head is the biggest assurance to preserving all that nature has given us. With this thought in mind our, the new collection celebrates the sky and it’s shades which has a huge contribution in our existence,” said Dutta. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan walked the ramp for Dutta donning a shaded blue mekhla chador (the traditional Assamese sari) while Khan wore a beautiful royal blue lehenga.

Nitin Bal Chauhan
Nitin Bal Chauhan’s collection The Gatekeeper was inspired by decadence of kingdoms over the past. History is proof of how human greed has been the cause of decay of arts, culture and society. Opulent hand embroideries, inspired by pixelated forms of broken monuments and vandalised sculptures, were skilfully crafted to give a visual effect of 3D printing. While the contemporary silhouettes and hand clutches rendered the collection a modern flavour, the overplay of gold 3D embroideries and headgears inspired by vintage bonnets and hats created a feeling of a lost kingdom.

Yogita Kadam
Breaking the rules and beautifully marrying fresh hues, fluidity of line with concepts of symmetry and geometry, Yogita Kadam’s collection PrãnãyRã,  draws inspiration from the magnificent Indian architecture. The collection showcased an amalgamation of the unconventional and traditional thread work, pearls and sequins on pure silk and organza fabric.

Priya Machineni
Designer Priya Machineni’s SS collection Angular Garden is made especially for the sophisticated millennial and features fine geometric shapes and delicate floral embroidery and elegant colours. “We make sure every piece you wear is timeless and classic,” said Machineni. Shamita Shetty was the showstopper for Machineni.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Falguni Shane Peacock fashion show
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp