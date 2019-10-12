Home Lifestyle Fashion

Traditionally trendy

The self-taught couturier, who hails from Hyderabad, believes that fashion is not about following trends blindly, but wearing something that suits a person.

By Express News Service

If you are all for traditional weaves and yet want to stand out in a crowd, then Gaurang Shah’s exquisite collection of nine yards will surely leave you impressed. Pure traditional weaves in rich transcending textures and colour combinations are what this nationally acclaimed celebrity designer has to offer this year. “The season, especially Diwali is all about traditional saris and silhouettes like anarkalis and lehengas paired with pop colours. It will uplift your mood and sync beautifully with the festive mood,” says Shah, whose nine-yard wonders have been worn by celebs like Vidya Balan, Sonam K Ahuja, Kirron Kher and Tapsee Pannu.

The self-taught couturier, who hails from Hyderabad, believes that fashion is not about following trends blindly, but wearing something that suits a person. Gaurang suggests that keeping the weather in mind, one should go for traditional lightweight saris such as organza during the day time, while silks outfits would be a perfect choice for night-outs.

“Being traditional never goes out of fashion, and what better time than the Diwali to flaunt those woven wonders stacked in your wardrobe? Pick classy lighter handloom fashion pieces that are comfortable, enrich your festive mood, help you move around easily, and also let you indulge in festive dances, and activities,” advises the couturier.

But in all the enthusiasm to put one’s best foot forward, one should not go overboard while dressing up. “Even accessories like jewellery should be minimalistic. A traditional white and red kanjeevaram saree with gold jhumkas, will be an absolute stunner. Experiment with textures and colour combinations to match the festive look, and you will be the cynosure of all eyes,” says the designer, whose label employs several weavers across the country, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The sartorial visionary, who also translated the celebrated painter Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings into jamdani weaves, believes that a jamdani sari is a must-have in a woman’s wardrobe. His next plan is to explore the technique of jamdani weaves further and ally the Srikakulam jamdani, the Dhakai weave and the Venkatgiri and Uppala designs with Mughal and Kashmiri architectural motifs, and Turkish tiles.

This beautiful, flared hand-embroidered kota chikanri Angarakha in rust orange is a perfect choice for a festive morning. Just accessorise it with a pair of earrings, and dazzle!

This handwoven khadi jamdani sari is in muted blue, with a rust orange border is from the Tree of Life collection with exquisite work all over the nine yards. We paired this one with a pearl and gold statement neckpiece. Perfect for visiting friends and family to exchange sweets on Diwali.

