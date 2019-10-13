Enjoy luxurious writing experience with these pens

Express News Service By

Luxury pens are designed to provide an enjoyable writing experience from how they feel in your hand to smooth, beautiful writing on paper.

So, if you’re in the market for an awesome writing implement, here are five options that offer a great, smooth line for all types of jobs. Whether it’s for the boardroom or writing up reports in the field, you are sure to find the right fit among these top-tier pens

Mont Blanc Meisterstuck Le Grand Platinum Rollerball Pen (Rs 25,000 approx): While the high price may seem shocking, you are getting a lot of value for your money with this pen. Mont Blanc offers a no-leak guarantee and uses a screw-top cap to help ensure that your best suit won’t be destroyed by ink. It is heavier than most implements and offers up a slightly larger grip. The rollerball technology, not to be confused with a ballpoint, is appropriate for everyone, regardless of handedness.

Parker Sonnet Premier Ballpoint Pen with Brown Rubber and Pink Gold Trim (Rs 13,600 approx): Engraved with a rectangular pattern on the rubberised enamel over brass, this pen makes a bold statement. The cartridge is easy to replace and the barrel has a satisfying, firm grip thanks to the plaid finish. The bold brown appearance certainly stands out, yet the satin rose gold and iconic Parker arrow clip ultimately presents a refined sophistication.

Visconti Impressionist Van Gogh Rollerball Pen (Rs 17,000 approx): If you appreciate the artistic genius of Van Gogh, you will definitely appreciate the painstaking reproduction work put into this writing implement. The gift box also is emblazoned with the famous painting known around the world as the artist’s magnum opus. With a gentle magnetic cap closure and a smooth rollerball action, many users rave about the ease and comfort of using this pen.

Delta Dolcevita NonStop Rollerball Pen (Rs 21,000 approx): If you’re tired of pawing through the dim confines of your messenger bag or briefcase looking for a black pen, your problem is solved. This pen is a stunning orange resin, done in the style of old Roman paintings for a marble effect. Although it uses a rollerball, you can refill it from a standard inkwell like a fountain pen. Don’t be put off by the high cost, as this instrument is designed to withstand decades of use and hundreds of refillings.

Allegory Pens The Cap (Rs 8,700 approx): Made from reclaimed wood and handcrafted in the US, these pens are for serious writers who enjoy the beauty and uniqueness of a gorgeous writing instrument. It is offered in both a light and dark finish, and nib options include rollerball, fountain and a fine-point felt tip. All three nibs come with your order, making this pen very versatile and appropriate for both left and right-handed users.