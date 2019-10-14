Home Lifestyle Fashion

It’s time to create your very own salon

It is time to get pampered and groomed well within the gorgeous precincts of your ultra-luxurious and uber-cool home.

Interior designer Sanjyt Syngh has come up with a new luxury design with Home Salon. This concept put your own needs ahead as it allows you to be pampered in the comfort of your home. 

According to the Delhi-based designer, “As a designer, it’s my job to make my clients’ life easier. With self-care as our number one priority, we design these spaces to be bright and airy, yet calming and soothing. The open design allows you to indulge in multiple services at the same time or if you want to have a couple of friends over to lounge around and nibble on macarons.”

It is all part of self-care and exclusivity. So it is time to reward yourself with a kind of space where you and your loved ones will be treated to a calming environment to undergo salon treatments.

It is your own sanctuary where you will relax, rejuvenate and emerge impeccably groomed. 

With the best of the Italian equipments, comfortable leather seating, custom mirror with in-built lighting and bespoke storage system to hide your trolleys and equipment, the idea of the space is to make it look welcoming.

Aesthetically-pleasing too, the idea is to make an area welcoming and even better than the usual luxury salons.

