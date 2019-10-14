Home Lifestyle Fashion

Metallic mandate

With their new collection, The Metallic Linen, the couturier has chosen to retail in multi-designer stores across India.

A glimpse of The Metallic Linen

A glimpse of The Metallic Linen

By A Harini Prasad
Express News Service

Even when sustainability wasn’t the buzzword, self-taught designer Madhavi Ganeriwalla founded Manan in 2005.

The New Delhi-based brand has since created eco-friendly outfits for their design studio in Khan Market and popular website, Jaypore.

With their new collection, The Metallic Linen, the couturier has chosen to retail in multi-designer stores across India.

“We have received quite a few requests for retailing in stores. We thought with this collection, we should take this step and stock up our outfits,” shares Ganeriwalla. Manan has been a favourite among celebrities including Dimple Kapadia, Neena Gupta and Mini Mathur.

The new line, unlike their previous works, was created using textiles – metallic fibre and linen (the latter being their go-to fabric) by master crafters.

With occasion wear outfits, this festive special offers ready-to-wear shirt dresses, dhoti pants, drawstring pant and dupattas in mint and light pink.

“We have always opted for not-so-bright colours like grey, aqua, indigo and light shades of pink. We care about using natural fabrics and age-old techniques to create garments that are sustainable and long-lasting. Most of the tops and pants in the collection, thus, allow mix-and-match as well.

While we usually opt for 100 per cent natural woven linen, we tried something new by blending metallic fibre with it and the response has been great,” she shares.

Staying true to its ethos of promoting minimalism and mindful production, the brand also uses hand embroidery over machine work.

For the collection, they have opted for French hand knots and fluid cuts. While sticking to a muted base colour palette, the detailing employs floral designs in hues like pink, yellow and green.

Some of their A-line tops and pants also have metallic strips that add bling to the outfit. After launching this collection, the label will soon be out with a Diwali special line.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp