Ornaments for the home

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Designer Neera Nath offered a new directory on design at the two-day long show, titled Amour by Neera, that took place in Delhi’s The Imperial Hotel last weekend.

From furniture to chandeliers to carpets, lamps, candles, vases, crockery and home linen, this curated show was an amalgamation of varied concepts.

Delhi-based Nath said, “I have been planning to do this show for the past 10 years, but I started working on it a year back. I selected the pieces that spoke to me.

"And I can’t spread my wings everywhere, so, I worked on furniture pieces and home linen from scratch. I got raw shells of furniture from different people across Delhi-NCR and turned them into what they are today, using the right material and the help from my team.”

A corner of the hall at the venue had sofas upholstered in red velvety fabric paired with a small round wooden table and bright yellow cushions, while another space was set up in beige and brown theme, having beige chairs and a brown table with beige a lamp on it.

Customised divider screens were also created using dark fabrics painted with gold and silver, apart from glass and mirror vases and big candles.

“No pieces are meant to be sold individually. All compositions would be sold in entirety because I have curated them by paying attention to minute details like the colours, mood, and theme. Not only compositions, I even handpicked the music and plants to create an ambience for the show. Design is all about aesthetics, colours and knowing what fits where,” she added.

Nath started with fashion in Paris in the ’80s and moved on to accessories, swimwear, and exporting stuff.

“This show is a catharsis of many years of enjoying, studying and looking at things. It is just a beginning so I have not kept the prices very high because I believe beautiful things should be affordable,” said the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini awardee.