The grand finale

As the last day of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week slowly came to an end, the anticipation ran high with people awaiting the much-talked-about grand finale.

Published: 14th October 2019 09:55 AM

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

While some lined up in the queue to enter the hall, others were still trying hard to find a pass for the show. Everyone wanted to witness the coming together of the four leading designers Anamika Khanna, Manish Arora, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Wendell Rodricks on a single platform, highlighting the theme for the evening My Fashion My Tribe.

Unlike rest of the week, the finale had a grand ramp set up with a digital screen and two revolving platforms.

And amidst the audience was actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja cheering as Khanna, the only female finale couturier, opened the show. The collection showcased dhoti drapes, dresses and skirts in black, red, yellow and white.

The dresses were adorned with digital prints, heavy embroidery, feathers and patchwork.

Next up was Singh with his classic monochromes with easy-to-wear silhouettes.

Dominated by white, the collection showcased jackets, blazers, pants, shorts, dresses and skirts with a hint of neon. 

Models walked to the song Wakanda, sashaying Rodricks’ collection, an ode to the island tribes.

With elaborate headgears and faces painted in tribal prints, the models donned his free-falling silhouettes mainly in white along with a hit of silver, beige and sky blue. 

Last to showcase was Arora, one of the global Indian names, who presented his signature neon colours, sequence and not to forget shimmer. Quirky prints dominated the dresses, jackets, skirts, gowns, blouses, skirts and trousers.

However, this wasn’t the end as it was Kangana Ranaut, wearing a black-and-white ensemble with centre-parted hair neatly tied at the back, who walked the ramp to conclude the four-day long fashion gala.

TAGS
Lotus make up India fashion week
