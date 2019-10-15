Home Lifestyle Fashion

Go the Indo-western way this Diwali

For the women of today, this style is sure to grab some eyeballs. What if I were to tell you that your favourite blazer can be a standout piece in your ethnic festive wear?

Published: 15th October 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Abhimanika Yadav

Abhimanika Yadav

By Abhimanika Yadav
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s time to kick off today’s episode of styling for this festive season. While, I am a huge fan of the classics ( please never leave with the same old palazzos, kurtis etc), I would never advise you to completely rip a trend if it weren’t true to the real you.

Sometimes, its fun to experiment and indulge in a different genre. Be on the right side of history by investing wisely on your outfits and slay like a queen.

Look effortlessly chic with the right blend of western and ethnic wear. I promise an informative guide of putting together a perfect outfit that makes compliments to roll in.

For the women of today, this style is sure to grab some eyeballs. What if I were to tell you that your favourite blazer can be a standout piece in your ethnic festive wear?

All you need is a dhoti pant (or a saree draped as a dhoti), a blazer and an embellished crop top for an extra dose of trend.

And to seal the deal, accessorise it with bare minimum jewellery. Seal together your gorgeous outfit with a bold belt to glorify the perfect drama and flair in your look.

Pair this up with some colourful juttis and opt for a modern sleek hairstyle (or a braid).

Do not forget to complete this look with natural makeup and choose subtle colours for your eyes and lips. Use highlighter to elevate your features.

Bring out the diva in you by adding up a statement jewellery or oxidised silver jewellery- a choker and a maang tika here.

When it comes to choosing colours for your outfit, pick a colour that accentuates your skin tone and is flattering for your body type.

Make sure you select the right accessory to compliment your outfit. Oxidised statement jewellery are in rage all year round. And voila! Brace yourself for compliments.

Abhimanika Yadav is a former  Mrs Universe, a fashionista and a fitness expert in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwali Abhimanika Yadav Indo western outfits for diwali diwali outfits
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp