Go the Indo-western way this Diwali

Abhimanika Yadav

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s time to kick off today’s episode of styling for this festive season. While, I am a huge fan of the classics ( please never leave with the same old palazzos, kurtis etc), I would never advise you to completely rip a trend if it weren’t true to the real you.

Sometimes, its fun to experiment and indulge in a different genre. Be on the right side of history by investing wisely on your outfits and slay like a queen.

Look effortlessly chic with the right blend of western and ethnic wear. I promise an informative guide of putting together a perfect outfit that makes compliments to roll in.

For the women of today, this style is sure to grab some eyeballs. What if I were to tell you that your favourite blazer can be a standout piece in your ethnic festive wear?

All you need is a dhoti pant (or a saree draped as a dhoti), a blazer and an embellished crop top for an extra dose of trend.

And to seal the deal, accessorise it with bare minimum jewellery. Seal together your gorgeous outfit with a bold belt to glorify the perfect drama and flair in your look.

Pair this up with some colourful juttis and opt for a modern sleek hairstyle (or a braid).

Do not forget to complete this look with natural makeup and choose subtle colours for your eyes and lips. Use highlighter to elevate your features.

Bring out the diva in you by adding up a statement jewellery or oxidised silver jewellery- a choker and a maang tika here.

When it comes to choosing colours for your outfit, pick a colour that accentuates your skin tone and is flattering for your body type.

Make sure you select the right accessory to compliment your outfit. Oxidised statement jewellery are in rage all year round. And voila! Brace yourself for compliments.

Abhimanika Yadav is a former Mrs Universe, a fashionista and a fitness expert in Hyderabad.